Luke Combs lists reasons to be cheerful on new single "5 Leaf Clover." "How'd a guy like me, who could've wound up with weeds/ Wind up with a five-leaf clover?" goes the outro on one of the two-time defending CMA Entertainer of the Year's most moving first-person reflections about Growin' Up and Gettin' Old.
Combs dreamed up the concept while searching for an elusive four-leaf clover on his property during a visit from a friend. The singer did one better: plucking an even rarer five-leaf clover shortly after finding his desired treasure. It's a poignant analogy for a career and personal life that keeps getting better despite Combs already having pop culture acclaim and a fairytale home life with wife Nicole and baby son Tex Lawrence.
Lyrics about this experience took shape during a writing session with Jessi Alexander and Chase McGill. Combs had been tooling around already with the guitar melody, which suited the song's mood.
"I eventually started playing it at shows and posted a video of the song, and y'all quickly let me know it was one I had to record," Combs shared in a press release. "That's why I'm super pumped for you all to hear it."
It's not the only live and social media fan favorite on forthcoming album Gettin' Old (out March 24). Combs will also gift us with studio versions of "Tattoo on a Sunburn" and his cover of Tracy Chapman's "Fast Car."
READ MORE: Rooted in Country: Mother-Daughter Act O.N.E the Duo on the 'Female Rage' of Carrie Underwood's 'Before He Cheats'
"5 Leaf Clover" Lyrics
Well I go to work every Monday
Get to do something I love
And I make it home every evening
To an angel God sent from above
Got an 8 point on camera from last year
That this season looks like a 10
I got a barn with a fridge full of cold beer
On the weekend it's full of good friends
I know I'm a lucky man, but I ain't sure why I am
Cuz it ain't like anyone deserves the world in the palm of their hand
Now I hit my knees, thankful as can be
But the one thing I can't get over
How'd a guy like me, who'd have been fine with three
Wind up with a five-leaf clover?
[Verse 2]
I got a half ton that's parked in the driveway
My dog wags his tail when he hears
I grew up in a good place to be from
My folks still got a bunch of good years
Now I know I'm a lucky man, but I ain't sure why I am
Cuz it ain't like anyone deserves the world in the palm of their hand
I've hit my knees, thankful as can be
But the one thing I can't get over
Is how'd a guy like me, who'd have been fine with three
Wind up with a five-leaf clover?
I know I'm a lucky man, but I ain't sure why I am
Cuz it ain't like anyone deserves the world in the palm of their hand
I've hit my knees, thankful as can be
But the one thing I can't get over
Is how'd a guy like me, who'd have been fine with three
Wind up with a five-leaf clover?
How'd a guy like me, who could've wound up with weeds
Wind up with a five-leaf clover?
Enjoy all things country?
Don't miss a story! Sign up for daily stories delivered to your inbox.