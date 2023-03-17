Luke Combs lists reasons to be cheerful on new single "5 Leaf Clover." "How'd a guy like me, who could've wound up with weeds/ Wind up with a five-leaf clover?" goes the outro on one of the two-time defending CMA Entertainer of the Year's most moving first-person reflections about Growin' Up and Gettin' Old.

Combs dreamed up the concept while searching for an elusive four-leaf clover on his property during a visit from a friend. The singer did one better: plucking an even rarer five-leaf clover shortly after finding his desired treasure. It's a poignant analogy for a career and personal life that keeps getting better despite Combs already having pop culture acclaim and a fairytale home life with wife Nicole and baby son Tex Lawrence.

Lyrics about this experience took shape during a writing session with Jessi Alexander and Chase McGill. Combs had been tooling around already with the guitar melody, which suited the song's mood.

"I eventually started playing it at shows and posted a video of the song, and y'all quickly let me know it was one I had to record," Combs shared in a press release. "That's why I'm super pumped for you all to hear it."

It's not the only live and social media fan favorite on forthcoming album Gettin' Old (out March 24). Combs will also gift us with studio versions of "Tattoo on a Sunburn" and his cover of Tracy Chapman's "Fast Car."

"5 Leaf Clover" Lyrics

Well I go to work every Monday

Get to do something I love

And I make it home every evening

To an angel God sent from above

Got an 8 point on camera from last year

That this season looks like a 10

I got a barn with a fridge full of cold beer

On the weekend it's full of good friends

I know I'm a lucky man, but I ain't sure why I am

Cuz it ain't like anyone deserves the world in the palm of their hand

Now I hit my knees, thankful as can be

But the one thing I can't get over

How'd a guy like me, who'd have been fine with three

Wind up with a five-leaf clover?

[Verse 2]

I got a half ton that's parked in the driveway

My dog wags his tail when he hears

I grew up in a good place to be from

My folks still got a bunch of good years

Now I know I'm a lucky man, but I ain't sure why I am

Cuz it ain't like anyone deserves the world in the palm of their hand

I've hit my knees, thankful as can be

But the one thing I can't get over

Is how'd a guy like me, who'd have been fine with three

Wind up with a five-leaf clover?

I know I'm a lucky man, but I ain't sure why I am

Cuz it ain't like anyone deserves the world in the palm of their hand

I've hit my knees, thankful as can be

But the one thing I can't get over

Is how'd a guy like me, who'd have been fine with three

Wind up with a five-leaf clover?

How'd a guy like me, who could've wound up with weeds

Wind up with a five-leaf clover?