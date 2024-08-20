5 Discontinued Fast Food Items You Totally Forgot About

Oftentimes, we clamor for old fast food menu items we would devour once upon a time ago. Obviously, you have options like the McDonald's Snack Wraps people adore to this day. I can personally say that I miss the XXL Grilled Stuft Burrito from Taco Bell since it differs from their usual beef and cheese sauce mashup. It's one of those things where you often reminisce on what these huge fast food corporations give and take from us.

Sometimes, though, there are the bizarre oddities. There are some fast food choices that still don't fully register as something you would sell to the public. They would call them specialty items and hope people would dig into the cheap alternative. However, there are some things that have no business being served within 5 minutes. The things these corporations do to get a leg up on the competition. Then, they become relics deep in the recesses of our minds.

Recently, a Twitter (also known as X) account digs deep into the past to recall different fast food items they still dream about. The thread highlights some of the best options I fondly recall devouring and some of the most deranged ideas restaurants offer.

5 Forgotten Menu Items Fast Food Restaurants Discontinued

Burger King Ribs

Burger King loves to sell maddening menu items that leave you scratching your head. When I worked there, the fast food giant would sell pulled pork sandwiches for a brief spell. Moreover, they wouldn't perform very well, to the point, we'd sell them for a dollar just to move off inventory.

However, nothing is as insane Burger King selling 'Fire Grilled Ribs' in 2010. At the time, they come in a bone-in 6 piece with BBQ sauce for $7.49. Obviously, inflation changes things but who in their right mind eats fast food ribs for $8?

KFC's Potato Wedges

Conversely, the KFC potato wedges might have been the most underrated fries in the fast food game. Eventually, the fried chicken enterprise takes these off the menu in 2020, breaking my heart and plenty other hearts in the process. Nowadays, you can find me exclusively at Popeyes if I'm getting chicken.

Little Caesar's Chocolate Ravioli

What was in the air in the 90's? Little Caesars would peddle these disgusting raviolis in the spirit of menu diversity and maybe authenticity? I don't know but these things sound gross in theory. Why wouldn't you just stick to cookies and brownies?

McDonald's Chicken Selects

McDonald's dominates the fast food chicken nugget market. They're arguably the best if you don't opt for the Wendy's spicy alternative. However, the Chicken Selects stand out because the breading differs from their McNuggets. Oftentimes, you would get a crispier experience and even a different sweet chili dip if you want. Nowadays, they're trying to do what Chick-Fil-A does with their breading in the McCrispys. However, if they know what's best, go back and warm fast food customers' hearts with the Chicken Selects again.

The McPizza

Staying with McDonald's, this has to be where the creators of SpongeBob SquarePants came up with the idea of the Krusty Krab Pizza. I can never understand these fast food companies growing so desperate to have a hand in every market. Why can't we stick to our specialties? Regardless, they launch the McPizza in the 90's and eventually realize how silly it is by 2000 and take it off. I can't recall anyone I know ever trying this, I need to know who is still out there begging for the McPizza comeback.