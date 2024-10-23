5 Country Music Star Costumes That I Found Are Surprisingly Simple For Halloween

So you want to go trick or treating this year as Carrie or Reba or Dolly? It's surprisingly easy and affordable. All you need are a few ideas that will identify you right away as those or other superstars, a little money, and a bunch of imagination. Halloween is just a week away, so let's get started on your country music star transformation for fright night!

Reba McEntire (Kathy Hutchins / Shutterstock)

Looking Like Reba McEntire On Halloween

Her Trademarks Are Poufy Auburn Hair And Stylish Outfits That Emphasize Her Slim Figure

Reba always looks elegant and perfectly put-together. Taste Of Country recommends these items for your Halloween Reba costume:

Auburn layered, shoulder-length wig

Black skinny jeans

Snake print blouse

Black blazer

Rodeo belt buckle

Carrie Underwood (Lev Radin / Shutterstock)

Being Carrie Underwood

She's Usually In Figure-Fitting Outfits With Her Long Blonde Hair Worn Loose

Carrie Underwood typically goes for chic, youthful, short ensembles with some sparkle. Try these ideas from Wide Open Country to channel your inner Carrie on October 31:

Ultra short shorts

Sequined top

Sparkly mini dress

Long, flowing blonde wig

Pair of strappy stiletto heels

Lainey Wilson (Featureflash Photo Agency / Shutterstock)

Be A Lainey Wilson Lookalike With This Costume

Think Fun, Young, And Modern For Halloween

Lainey Wilson loves to be fashion-forward. With her long locks and cowboy hat, she is country all the way. And of course, her colorful bell bottoms! Do this to get your ideal Lainey look:

Vest with fringe

Bell bottom trousers (striped or a bright solid color)

Western baubles like a silver necklace inlaid with faux turquoise

Light-color shirt with bell sleeves

Cowboy hat with wide brim

Blonde wig

Dolly Parton (Carl Beust / Shutterstock)

Dare To Be Dolly Parton

Must-haves For Your Costume Include Big Blonde Hair And Sassy, Frilly Clothes

Dolly Parton has her very own style. It's like no one else's. With some creativity, you can be a delightful Dolly! Here are some hints:

Huge blonde wavy wig

Fake nails(preferably long red ones)

Sequin dress

Padded bra

Dangly chandelier earrings

Jelly Roll (Lev Radin / Shutterstock)

Go For The Jelly Roll Look On Halloween

He Favors Black And Loves Jewelry

When I think of Jelly Roll's usual style, the first thing that comes to mind are his numerous tattoos. Draw a few on your face with a marker or makeup, and you will be on your way to the perfect Jelly Roll look. Add these essentials:

Black baseball cap

Black T-shirt

Facial hair

Heavy chain necklace