5 Country Music Star Costumes That I Found Are Surprisingly Simple For Halloween

So you want to go trick or treating this year as Carrie or Reba or Dolly? It's surprisingly easy and affordable. All you need are a few ideas that will identify you right away as those or other superstars, a little money, and a bunch of imagination. Halloween is just a week away, so let's get started on your country music star transformation for fright night!
Videos by Wide Open Country
Looking Like Reba McEntire On Halloween
Her Trademarks Are Poufy Auburn Hair And Stylish Outfits That Emphasize Her Slim Figure
Reba always looks elegant and perfectly put-together. Taste Of Country recommends these items for your Halloween Reba costume:
- Auburn layered, shoulder-length wig
- Black skinny jeans
- Snake print blouse
- Black blazer
- Rodeo belt buckle
Being Carrie Underwood
She's Usually In Figure-Fitting Outfits With Her Long Blonde Hair Worn Loose
Carrie Underwood typically goes for chic, youthful, short ensembles with some sparkle. Try these ideas from Wide Open Country to channel your inner Carrie on October 31:
- Ultra short shorts
- Sequined top
- Sparkly mini dress
- Long, flowing blonde wig
- Pair of strappy stiletto heels
Be A Lainey Wilson Lookalike With This Costume
Think Fun, Young, And Modern For Halloween
Lainey Wilson loves to be fashion-forward. With her long locks and cowboy hat, she is country all the way. And of course, her colorful bell bottoms! Do this to get your ideal Lainey look:
- Vest with fringe
- Bell bottom trousers (striped or a bright solid color)
- Western baubles like a silver necklace inlaid with faux turquoise
- Light-color shirt with bell sleeves
- Cowboy hat with wide brim
- Blonde wig
Dare To Be Dolly Parton
Must-haves For Your Costume Include Big Blonde Hair And Sassy, Frilly Clothes
Dolly Parton has her very own style. It's like no one else's. With some creativity, you can be a delightful Dolly! Here are some hints:
- Huge blonde wavy wig
- Fake nails(preferably long red ones)
- Sequin dress
- Padded bra
- Dangly chandelier earrings
Go For The Jelly Roll Look On Halloween
He Favors Black And Loves Jewelry
When I think of Jelly Roll's usual style, the first thing that comes to mind are his numerous tattoos. Draw a few on your face with a marker or makeup, and you will be on your way to the perfect Jelly Roll look. Add these essentials:
- Black baseball cap
- Black T-shirt
- Facial hair
- Heavy chain necklace
- Black vest