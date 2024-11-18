5 Best Christmas Cocktails For The Holiday Season

Tis the season to be jolly and to enjoy a nice, festive cocktail. With the holidays steadily approaching there will be fun parties to attend and host. If you want to make things extra festive try making a unique Christmas cocktail to liven up your party. These 5 drinks are personal favorites of mine and I consider them to be the best Christmas cocktails.

1. Classic Eggnog

I know this one may cause some controversy. Eggnog is one of those drinks that you either love or hate. For me, I adore it. Also, I feel like this drink just screams Christmas. It is my family's go-to Christmas drink. If you are making this yourself you will need eggs, sugar, whole milk, heavy cream, rum, bourbon, or brandy, and grated nutmeg. Be warned, it is a heavy drink. It is not something you want to drink with dinner. More for dessert of if you are out on a cool winter evening, this will warm you right up.

2. Mulled Wine

Next up on my list of best Christmas cocktails is mulled wine. I know some may argue this doesn't count as a cocktail because it is wine but it also has brandy so I argue it fits. This is another very festive drink and is perfect if you want a warm, spiced drink but are not a fan of eggnog. To make this you will need red wine, brandy, an orange, whole cloves, cinnamon sticks, star anise, sugar, honey, or maple syrup and garnishes such as citrus slices. This drink literally smells and tastes like Christmas and is much lighter than a heavy eggnog.

3. Apple Cranberry Moscow Mule

Okay I am biased here because a Moscow mule is my go-to order when I am out at a bar. To make it Christmas you just need to add a few extra ingredients. For this recipe you need vodka, cran-apple juice, lime juice, ginger beer, apple slices, and cranberries. It still has that refreshing and bubbly aspect of a Moscow mule but now it also has the sweetness of the apple and cranberries. This is a great cocktail to have with your dinner. Super delish and refreshing.

4. Espresso Martini

While I have this on the list of best Christmas cocktails I am of the opinion that there is never a wrong time to have an espresso martini. These things are divine, they are my guilty pleasure vacation drink. They also tend to be a fan-favorite at parties, so if you are looking to impress this could be the one. To make one you need, vodka, coffee liqueur (usually Kahlúa), espresso, simple syrup, and coffee beans. It is rich, creamy, and delicious. While it may not be warm in temperature trust me when I tell you this drink will warm you right up.

5. Pear Martini

Keeping on with the martini trend I have another one of my favorite martini recipes. The pear martini is elegant and delicious. It puts a sweeter spin on a classic martini that can win over those who like drinks that don't taste like alcohol. You will need pear vodka, St-Germain liqueur, lime juice, Prosecco and pear slices. It is divine. Sweet, refreshing, bubbly, and the perfect addition to your next Christmas party. I couldn't have made a list of best Christmas cocktails and not included this gem.



