NFL Rookie Ricky Pearsall Walks Off Getting Shot In Wild Aftermath Video

Tragedy nearly strikes in the Bay Area. Recently, San Francisco 49ers rookie wide receiver Ricky Pearsall was shot in an attempted robbery. The local police chief says the suspect is a 17-year-old teen who did not specifically target the new draftee. Rather, they claim it's purely coincidental as far as they know. At the time, the Florida Gator wide receiver and the shooter struggle over the gun. Multiple shots fire and both men end up hit by the bullets. Eventually, police capture the suspect and Ricky heads for the hospital.

Local Bay Area news reporter Zak Sos captures live footage of the shooting aftermath. There, Ricky slowly walks over to an ambulance, while gripping a shirt covering the wound. Then, he perches onto a stretcher, briefly revealing his bloodied chest from the gunshot. Currently, details remain unclear. However, reports state that Pearsall is in stable condition after the shooting. Check out the footage of him walking it off below.

Video of 49ers draft pick Ricky Pearsall walking to ambulance after police say he was shot near Union Square. Video from witness. @KTVU pic.twitter.com/luhulILUQ7 — Zak Sos (@ZakSNews) September 1, 2024

People React to Ricky Pearsall Walking Off a Gunshot

Most people generally wish their best wishes and prayers for Ricky in the aftermath of the attempted robbery. Aside from those yammering on about liberal politics in the replies, comments flood in support of Pearsall. Take one Twitter user who commends the wide receiver on his toughness. "I know he's had a rough start to his NFL career but I know strong warrior when I see one," they tweet. "He's built for whatever life throws at him.. speedy recovery."

One person keeps it light by joking that Ricky should transition to a tougher position on the football field. "Dude got shot, grabbed the gun, shot his attacker, and then walked to the ambulance instead of waiting for a stretcher. Bro should be a linebacker or RB with that sort of toughness, not a WR lol," they say.