49ers Star Reveals Heartbreaking Death Of Newborn

Trent Williams, 49ers left tackle, and his wife, Sondra, face the hardest news one can receive as a parent. Their newborn son Trent Jr., died before delivery. Earlier in their pregnancy, Trent and Sodnra Williams lost Trent Jr.'s twin sibling.

Videos by Wide Open Country

"It's been extremely hard trying to process the saddest Hello and Goodbye that I've ever had to endure," Sondra Williams wrote in a heartbreaking Instagram post. "Last Sunday night on 11/24/24; I welcomed your lifeless 4lb 8oz 18.5 in long little body at 11:38pm. At only 35 weeks, your impactful and quick arrival didn't even give mommy time to get an epidural."

"As much as I tried to prepare myself for our meeting, I wasn't prepared nor would I ever be," Sondra continued." After losing your twin early in the pregnancy, I prayed and hoped that your diagnosis of Trisomy 13 wasn't true and wouldn't be the fate of my long awaited beautiful Son-shine."

According to MedlinePlus, Trisomy 13, also known as Patau syndrome, is a chromosomal condition that causes intellectual disability and physical abnormalities. Due to the nature of the syndrome, most babies die very early in their lives. Only 5 to 10 percent of them survive past their first year.

A Parent's Struggle

She went on to write how being home without Trent Jr. has been a challenge she is struggling with. While Trent and Sondra Williams have three other daughters, Sondra states that not having Trent Jr. to grow alongside them has filled her "eyes with tears."

"My firstborn and only son, I've always wanted you, but God wanted and needed you more. Knowing you are in Heaven with your Great-Aunt Vivian and that you will Always be our Guardian Angel," she wrote. "I can't even begin to describe how I felt leaving the hospital without you. Nor how it feels being home celebrating Thanksgiving without my baby in my arms. My heart is broken and my arms are empty"

Despite their loss, Sondra and Trent Williams are grateful for sharing 35 weeks with Trent Jr., their son. "I'm at peace knowing you will never have to suffer," Sondra wrote. She wrote that, while she will never hear her cries or woos, she is certain that Trent O'Brien Williams Jr., her "sweet baby boy," will watch over them.