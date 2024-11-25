4 TV Show Themes You Didn't Know Were Performed By Legendary Country Musicians

When it comes to TV shows, music is everything. That opening tune should clue you into the show before any words are spoken. While most people appreciate a good show theme song, not many give any thought as to who writes them. You may be surprised to learn of these 4 TV shows whose theme songs were performed by legendary country musicians.

These 4 popular TV shows had their iconic themes sung and performed by popular country musicians.

1. Who's The Boss: Steve Wariner

While the television show gained a lot of popularity during its time, from 1984-1992, not many thought about its iconic theme song. Country fans may be surprised to learn that it was Steve Wariner singing the theme song, "Brand New Life." The country musician performed the theme song for the first two seasons of the show. Afterwards, Larry Weiss and Jonathan Wolff would perform the song for the remaining seasons.

2. Reba: Reba McEntire

While this one may seem self-explanatory many fans did not know that the TV show theme song of this show was sung by one of its own stars. Who would have thought the TV show themes could be sung by county musicians who were also acting in the show? Not only did Reba McEntire impress the world with her acting in her sitcom Reba, she also provided the show with their theme song, "I'm a Survivor."

3. Growing Pains: B.J. Thomas

Another TV show with a theme song by a country musicians is Growing Pains. The popular show ran from 1985-1992 and was a wild success. B.J. Thomas recorded the song "As Long As We Got Each Other" for the first season of the show. Taste of Country shares that "the song later became a duet with Jennifer Warnes, then Dusty Springfield, for subsequent seasons."

4. The Beverly Hillbillies: Flatt and Scruggs

This was one of my grandfather's favorite shows and I can tell you he had no idea that this TV show's theme song was created by a country musician. However, it didn't make any difference to him. The theme song, "The Ballad of Jed Clampett," was well-known by fans of the show — with most people being able to sign along. Although Jerry Scoggins sings the version that is used as the theme on the show, it is accompanied by Lester Flatt and Earl Scrugg's instrumentation. Furthermore, it was Flatt who sang the version that reached number one on record boards when it was later released as a single.