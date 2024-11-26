4 TV Show & Movie Songs You Didn't Know Were Performed By Famous Musicians

Let's be honest, sometimes it is the music that makes the movie. If you remove the song from the scene it loses some of its luster. The same can be said for TV shows. Whether it is the catchy opening tune or the song in the background of an intense scene, music makes things better. While many of these songs may be common knowledge you may not know that these popular TV show & movie songs were performed by famous musicians.

TV Show & Movie Songs Performed By Famous Musicians

Most people don't give much thought to who writes or sings the songs to their favorite TV shows and movies. However, you may be surprised to find out that sometimes these songs are performed by some seriously famous musicians. Here are 4 of the most well-known examples.

1. South Park: Primus

South Park is one of the most popular adult shows. Known for its crude humor and jokes it always gets a lot of laughs. However most people were unaware that the American metal band Primus wrote and performed the theme song for the series. The show and the theme song aired in 1997 and are still going strong today.

2.Gilmore Girls: Carole King

Another extremely popular TV show song performed by a famous musician is the theme song for Gilmore Girls. Carole King originally recorded the song for her album "Tapestry." However after a while King grew tired of the song and didn't feel it was empowering enough. Luckily the creator of Gilmore Girls, Amy Sherman-Palladino, disagreed. Together they reworked the lyrics and made "Where You Lead" an incredible theme song for a beloved show.

3. The Big Bang Theory: Barenaked Ladies

As far as TV shows & movie songs that stick in your head, The Big Bang Theory ranks pretty high on the list. This show is loved by many and the theme song ranked an 8.1 on IMDB. The co-creators of the show went to a concert and fell in love with one of the songs by Barenaked Ladies on cosmological theory. They approached the band after the concert and asked them to write a song for their show. While the band was hesitant at first, luckily they changed their mind. Then, "The History of Everything" was born.

4. That '70s Show: Big Star & Cheap Trick

Last but not least we have another incredibly popular show. Airing from 1998 until 2006, That '70s Show as a fan-favorite. The well known theme song was also performed by famous musicians. The band Big Star performed "In the Street" and originally released it on their 1972 debut album. For the show's first season, the band reworked the song a bit. Then, during the second season another band, Cheap Trick, was brought in to add their own spin on the song. That version stuck until the very last episode.