4 Songs You Didn't Know 'Married With Children' Star Katey Sagal Wrote

While she is well known for her roles on shows such as 'Married With Children', 'Sons of Anarchy', and 'Shameless', Katey Sagal's talents extend beyond acting. She is also a gifted singer and songwriter. She used to sing back up for incredible artists such as Bob Dylan and Olivia Newton-John. However you may also be surprised to learn about some of the Katey Sagal songs that she wrote. Here are 4 songs you probably didn't know were written by Katey Sagal.
1. Can't Hurry The Harvest
This is one of the Katey Sagal songs that focuses on change and promotes believing in yourself. Some of the lyrics read:
Be still my beating heart
There's so much time
Allow yourself to mend
Trying to be strong when weak
You break if you don't bend
It's a long night
But it's alright
Don't give yourself away
Change comes when it does
We all grow up when we do
You can ask yourself questions
You can struggle for truth
Can't hurry the harvest
Can't hurry the harvest
Katey wrote this meaningful ballad with the help of Phil Roy and Bob Thiele.
2. Wish I Was A Kid
This song resonates with us all. After all, most of us miss the innocence of childhood. This is one of the many Katey Sagal songs that gained popularity and I think it could be for the relatable message. The song focuses on happy and simple memories from childhood. Some of the lyrics read:
Singin' on the swing on Percy Street
Twins and the boys chased fireflies
Summer nights seemed so sweet
I remember
Ice cream on a store-bought pie
Smellin' No. 5 in king-sized kits
Ella on the new hi-fi
[Pre-Chorus]
It was all that I wanted
Forever hung in the air (Forever hung in the air)
[Chorus]
Oh, mama, I love you
That's somethin' that I'm longin' to say
Oh, mama, you'd be here (Oh, mama)
If I was a kid, wish I was a kid today
3. September Rain
This is one of Katey Sagal songs off of her album Well. Not only did she sing this successful song but she wrote it as well. Along with the help of co-writers Phil Roy and Bob Thiele Jr. The song focuses on finding hope again and healing.
Over and over and over again
I blow like a leaf in the autumn wind
I am alone inside my skin
In the cold September rain
When I was young I thought for sure
That when I grew up I'd be secure
Why do I shake when all is still
Maybe it's something inside me
I'll ask the moon, the stars, the sea
To take my heart and guide me home
4. Daddy's Girl
As a daddy's girl myself, this is one of those Katey Sagal songs that really resonates with me. The song honors her connection with her father. Then later it also honors the connection she had with her mother. Katey wrote this song with the help of Mark Goldenberg. The lyrics are absolutely touching. Some of them read:
My old man
I'm a chip off the old block
My old man
Is still living here
Not in flesh and bone, he's never far from home
I'm forever walkin' in my daddy's shoes
I've got his misery, I got good company
Guess I'll always be
My daddy's girl
My momma sang
Call it inspiration
And she's comin' on through me
I can feel her now
Though she walks on the other side
To me she's still quite alive
I'm forever rockin' in my mommas arms
Mom had a broken heart
From a world just too damn hard
Mine breaks often cause I'm a momma's girl