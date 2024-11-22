4 Songs You Didn't Know 'Married With Children' Star Katey Sagal Wrote

While she is well known for her roles on shows such as 'Married With Children', 'Sons of Anarchy', and 'Shameless', Katey Sagal's talents extend beyond acting. She is also a gifted singer and songwriter. She used to sing back up for incredible artists such as Bob Dylan and Olivia Newton-John. However you may also be surprised to learn about some of the Katey Sagal songs that she wrote. Here are 4 songs you probably didn't know were written by Katey Sagal.

Videos by Wide Open Country

1. Can't Hurry The Harvest

This is one of the Katey Sagal songs that focuses on change and promotes believing in yourself. Some of the lyrics read:

Be still my beating heart

There's so much time

Allow yourself to mend

Trying to be strong when weak

You break if you don't bend

It's a long night

But it's alright

Don't give yourself away

Change comes when it does

We all grow up when we do

You can ask yourself questions

You can struggle for truth

Can't hurry the harvest

Can't hurry the harvest

Katey wrote this meaningful ballad with the help of Phil Roy and Bob Thiele.

2. Wish I Was A Kid

This song resonates with us all. After all, most of us miss the innocence of childhood. This is one of the many Katey Sagal songs that gained popularity and I think it could be for the relatable message. The song focuses on happy and simple memories from childhood. Some of the lyrics read:

Singin' on the swing on Percy Street

Twins and the boys chased fireflies

Summer nights seemed so sweet

I remember

Ice cream on a store-bought pie

Smellin' No. 5 in king-sized kits

Ella on the new hi-fi

[Pre-Chorus]

It was all that I wanted

Forever hung in the air (Forever hung in the air)

[Chorus]

Oh, mama, I love you

That's somethin' that I'm longin' to say

Oh, mama, you'd be here (Oh, mama)

If I was a kid, wish I was a kid today

3. September Rain

This is one of Katey Sagal songs off of her album Well. Not only did she sing this successful song but she wrote it as well. Along with the help of co-writers Phil Roy and Bob Thiele Jr. The song focuses on finding hope again and healing.

Over and over and over again

I blow like a leaf in the autumn wind

I am alone inside my skin

In the cold September rain

When I was young I thought for sure

That when I grew up I'd be secure

Why do I shake when all is still

Maybe it's something inside me

I'll ask the moon, the stars, the sea

To take my heart and guide me home

4. Daddy's Girl

As a daddy's girl myself, this is one of those Katey Sagal songs that really resonates with me. The song honors her connection with her father. Then later it also honors the connection she had with her mother. Katey wrote this song with the help of Mark Goldenberg. The lyrics are absolutely touching. Some of them read:

My old man

I'm a chip off the old block

My old man

Is still living here

Not in flesh and bone, he's never far from home

I'm forever walkin' in my daddy's shoes

I've got his misery, I got good company

Guess I'll always be

My daddy's girl



My momma sang

Call it inspiration

And she's comin' on through me

I can feel her now

Though she walks on the other side

To me she's still quite alive

I'm forever rockin' in my mommas arms

Mom had a broken heart

From a world just too damn hard

Mine breaks often cause I'm a momma's girl