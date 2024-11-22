4 Songs You Didn't Know Johnny Cash Wrote For Other Artists

Many people love and adore Johnny Cash for his musical prowess. While he is known for many songs such as "I Walk the Line' and 'Man in Black' there are many songs that he is not known for . There are several songs that Johnny Cash wrote that were not for himself. Here are 4 songs that you probably didn't know Johnny Cash wrote for other artists.

1. 'All Mama's Children,' Carl Perkins (1956)

American Songwriter shares the unique relationship between Johnny Cash and Carl Perkins. This song was just one of many adventures together during their "long-running collaborative relationship." This is a great example of one of the songs that Johnny Cash wrote for other people and it did not go unappreciated. Later down the road, Perkins would also pen songs for Cash.

There was an old woman that lived in a shoe

Had so many children, she didn't know what to do

They were doin' all right, till she took 'em to town

The kids started pickin' 'em up and puttin' 'em down

Now all your children wanna rock, mama

All your children wants to roll

They wanna roll, wanna rock, wanna bop till they pop

All your children wants to rock

Rock now, go!

2. 'You Wild Colorado,' Tex Ritter (1964)

While Johnny Cash had his own version of this song, the version that he wrote for Tex Ritter came out first. It was released first as a single in 1964 then again on Ritter's album in 1965. While the title of the two songs is the same, each artist's version is slightly different. Having two different version further disillusioned people from believing that Ritter's version was also one of the songs Johnny Cash wrote.

3. 'I Tremble For You,' Waylon Jennings (1967)

While this is another one of the songs that Johnny Cash wrote for other artists, he didn't write this one alone. He had help from Lew DeWitt. This song focuses on the anguish of the lover's chase. The lyrics read:

[Verse 1]

This world that I live in is empty and cold

The loneliness cuts me and tortures my soul

I'm no child of destiny and no fortune's son

I've just chased you so long, now I'm too weak to run

[Chorus]

A new day is here but nothing is new

Alone in my room I tremble for you

[Verse 2]

I know I'll return to the back streets again

To find what I need to prove, I'm a man

And there I'll treat shame like an old friend from home

That I can lean on till my misery is gone

[Chorus]

A new day is here but nothing is new

I'm a picture of weakness as I tremble for you

4. 'Gold All Over the Ground,' Brad Paisley (2016)

A song that is a bit more modern that Johnny Cash wrote for other artists is Brad Paisley's 'Gold All Over the Ground.' While Cash never put the song to music, a majority of the lyrics were written down and were "left as a poem." Johnny Cash's son gave Paisley his blessing and the lyrics to his father's unfinished song. From there, Paisley took this song that Johnny Cash wrote and finally put it to music. This was the first poem of Cash's to ever be put to music and it was brought to life 50 years after its creation.