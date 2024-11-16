4 Songs You Didn’t Know Jimmy Buffett Wrote For Other Singers

Singers sometimes have abundant hidden talents that may not always be known to their audiences. Some of them are also prolific songwriters, for example. Barry Gibb of the Bee Gees is one. (I am admittedly a huge Bee Gees fan, so I always like to mention him/them.) Another is Jimmy Buffett. The late "Margaritaville" singer, who died on September 1, 2023 of a rare form of skin cancer at the age of 76, was a truly gifted songwriter whose work was performed and recorded by other famous names.

We recall him for his Hawaiian-style garb and beachy, laid-back attitude, but he was really a brilliant and versatile musical artist. Here are four of Buffett's songs that other prominent singers gravitated to.

'Barmageddon' Theme Song

Sung by Blake Shelton (2022)

Jimmy Buffett wrote this song for Blake Shelton's show of the same name on the USA Network, per American Songwriter. Barmageddon was the brainchild of Shelton and Carson Daly of The Voice. It features celebs playing bar games. At first, Shelton just sought Buffett's okay to sing "Margaritaville" on the show.

He did get the thumbs-up to use the song, but then Irving Azoff, who was Buffett's manager, had an inspiration. When Azoff learned about the title of Shelton's show, he felt that there was a potential song there.

Shelton spoke about it for the USA Network via American Songwriter. "I wrote Irving back I said, 'Tell Jimmy to write a song for the show, I'll record it.' I committed to recording this song before I ever heard it. I figured Jimmy Buffett can pull this off. If anybody in the world can, it's got to be Jimmy Buffett."

Buffett paired with Mac McAnally of his Coral Reefers Band to craft the theme tune. Shelton was thrilled with the result. "It ends up being perfect. It really is actually just a good, fun song. It gets stuck in your head. Who else can say that Jimmy Buffett wrote the theme song for their TV show?"

'Gulf Coast Girl'

Sung by Caroline Jones (2019)

Singer Caroline Jones was delighted to have Jimmy Buffett and Mac McAnally in her corner for this song. She told Billboard, "I am so honored to sing this song that two of my heroes, mentors and friends — Jimmy Buffett and Mac McAnally — wrote for me."

She added, "Mac introduced me to the Nashville studio musician scene back in 2012, and Jimmy took me under his wing last year on tour with his band and the Eagles. Adding Lukas Nelson, who Jimmy introduced me to, and Kenny Chesney, who I just wrapped up a tour with, has made for a truly amazing summer collaboration."

Buffett himself said that he and McAnally were impressed with Jones and wanted to come up with a "feel good" tune just for her. Both of them sing with her on "Gulf Coast Girl," plus Lukas Nelson and Chesney.

'Sugar Trade'

Sung by James Taylor (1981)

This song was co-written by James Taylor, Jimmy Buffett, and Timothy Mayer. It's on Taylor's album, Dad Loves His Work, which came out at a troubled time in Taylor's life. His marriage to fellow singer Carly Simon was on the rocks back then. The song is about how the sugar trade was linked to slavery. The pointed lyrics give us a glimpse at a deeply disturbing time in American history, "touching on the bloodshed and brutality that took place in the name of progress," per American Songwriter.

'Railroad Lady'

Sung by Lefty Frizzell (1973)

Written by Buffett alongside Jerry Jeff Walker, this song was originally sung by Lefty Frizzell in 1973, then per secondhandsongs.com, followed by several versions from renowned artists including Merle Haggard (1976), Willie Nelson (1977), and Todd Snider (2021).

Per sacramento.newsreview.com, "In addition to being a great train song, 'Railroad Lady' is the rare song of a woman pursuing a lifetime of adventure and ruthlessly insisting on her autonomy, 'Once a high-balling loner, thought he could own her. He bought her a fur coat, and a big diamond ring. But she hocked them for cold cash, left town on the Wabash.'" Sounds like a gal who is definitely in charge of her life!