4 Restaurants Elvis Presley Ate At That I'd Love To Try

When you think of Elvis Presley, restaurants are probably not the first thing that come to mind. The 'King of Rock and Roll' was more well known for his music and his dance moves. However, he was also known for his dietary choices. That's right, Elvis Presley loved his greasy Southern cooking and he had his favorite restaurants just like the rest of us. Some of them seemed really delicious too. Here are 4 restaurants Elvis Presley ate at that I would now love to try.

Arcade Restaurant

Located in Memphis, Tennesse this restaurant was such a favorite spot of Elvis Presley's that they still have a booth dedicated to him today. This retro-style diner was open 24 hours a day, which made it the perfect stop for the young musician after a show. While his regular order is unknown I can tell you what mine would be. If I am there for breakfast I am going for the Chocolate Mudslide Pancakes, and if I am there for lunch or dinner I would have to go with a Spicy Bacon Jalapeño Sandwich. Honestly, the food sounds so darn good, I would visit this restaurant whether Elvis Presley had or not.

?540 South Main Street Memphis, TN 38103

Krystal

Who doesn't love a good burger joint am I right? As a big burger girl, I fully understand Elvis Presley's obsession with this restaurant. MSN shares that out of all the fast food places, "Krystal was his most frequented spot." Inspired by White Castle, this fast food restaurant offered simple but delicious comfort foods. His wife shared that Elvis loved the burgers, especially the small size of the sliders. "He would order hundreds of them for himself and his guests at Graceland whenever he had a get-together." If I went I would have to try the Bacon Cheese Krystal, or I may shock everyone and get the 20pc chicken nuggest combo meal. Elvis seemed to have the right idea with ordering a lot of food!

?100 W Trinity Lane, Nashville, TN (this is just one of their locations)

La Casuelas

A Mexican restaurant, you don't even have to convince me. I think me and the "King of Rock and Roll" would have gotten along just fine. When Elvis Presley needed a break from restaurants that sold Southern food he would stop by this Mexican restaurant. It was "the first Mexican restaurant in the downtown Palm Springs area." MSN shares that he always got the same order, "ranchero beans and an iced tea." Similarly, he always sat in his preferred booth as well. If I was here dining with Elvis I would order the Carne Asada Burrito Ranchero. "Flame broiled steak with pico de gallo, topped with Ranchero sauce, cheese, and sour cream," who wouldn't want that?

?368 N Palm Canyon Dr, Palm Springs, CA 92262

The Golden Steer

Talk about a place to satisfy your appetite, a steakhouse sounds perfect to me. This restaurant was not only frequented by Elvis Presley but by various musical artists. "The Rat Pack could often be found enjoying a steak" here as well. However, despite all of the musical guests, "Elvis was one of the Golden Steer's most famous patrons." A booth in the restaurant was named after him and guests can still eat in it today. Another fun fact is that this steakhouse is the oldest in Vegas and maintains a lot of its vintage charm. If I was dining her I would have to go with a Petite Filet Mignon with a Béarnaise Sauce.

?308 W Sahara Ave, Las Vegas, NV 89102

While Elvis Presley had a myriad of favorite restaurants he liked to frequent, these are the four that I am now dying to try! Which of these would you visit?