4 Pieces Of Parenting Advice Carrie Underwood Shared On Raising Kids

Carrie Underwood is the epitome of glamour. With her long blonde tresses, slinky, sparkly outfits, and powerhouse voice, she has risen to the top of the entertainment world and stayed there after winning American Idol in 2005. It's hard to believe it's been nearly 20 years! But Underwood is also the mom of two young (and probably rambunctious) boys she shares with hubby Mike Fisher - Isaiah Michael, 9, and Jacob Bryan, 5. How does she manage a full-tilt career while being a successful parent? What ideas can you use that she has offered to other busy, maybe overwhelmed moms?

Videos by Wide Open Country

Carrie Underwood's Domestic Routine Is Surprisingly Like Other Women's

She Manages To Carve Out Some Time For Herself

Last year, Underwood told Today via Country Living about her active home life, specifically being a mom. "The kids go to school, my husband usually takes them. The second they leave I gotta vacuum. I make their beds and check their rooms—make sure there aren't wet towels on the floor. Clean our room, go work out, garden. I'm always cooking something or canning something. I kind of live in the kitchen, making bread or something. And then, before you know it, they're back home, and I cook dinner and we eat as a family."

Underwood Abides By These Parenting Tips

They're Simple And They Work For Her

1.She limits the kids' use of their cell phones as much as she can. "There's been a whole grassroots initiative within their school, and a bunch of parents getting together and discussing how they're keeping their kids away technology, especially social media."

2. Teaching her boys about healthy eating habits is important. Underwood tries to walk the line between encouraging them to eat what is good for them without being too harsh or restrictive about foods that aren't so beneficial. Underwood loves gardening and she involves her kids in it as a teaching tool for them.

Per Pop Sugar, she said, ""[I'll be] like, 'These are the carrots that you helped me plant!' and then they have to have those, and will it make a big deal. I call them 'Gardener Isaiah' and 'Chef Jake' and let them help me with that kind of stuff, and then they feel more invested and excited about eating things that are good for them if they had a role to play."

3. Underwood role models good fitness habits. "I feel like one of our biggest objectives as parents is to be a good example for our children. I want them to take care of themselves, and I feel like I can't really do that if I'm not really taking care of myself."

4. She sometimes uses the same tried-and-true advice her mother gave her as a child. Per People, Underwood remarked that, "...[Isaiah] copied something on TV and put a gum wrapper around a battery to heat it up. I said, 'You're going to blow yourself up,' which I'm sure came out of my mother's mouth when I was a kid."