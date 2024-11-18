4 Of The Wildest Outfits In CMA Awards History But I Give Them Total Points For Being Daring

When it comes to awards shows, stars often dress to impress. While some rock classic evening attire others choose to be a bit more daring. Sometimes it pays off and other times it causes some serious controversy. These are 4 of the wildest outfits in CMA Awards history. But you have got to give them some credit, all of these stars definitely made an impression with their outfits!

1. Red Hot

In 1993 Reba McEntire decided she wanted to go big or go home. She decided to wear a skin-tight, sparkly red gown to the CMA Awards. While a tight sparkly gown may not seem like a big deal, it was the front of this gown that caused some controversy. It was extremely low-cut, leaving very little to the imagination. Let's just say the male audience was very happy with her choice of wardrobe that evening. Seeing as this happened back in 1993 and it is still being discussed today, I would say that it earned its spot on wildest outfits for CMA Awards. However, more power to her and her stellar confidence.

2. Ballerina Of The Ball

In 2010, Jennifer Nettles turned heads with her unique outfit choice. This outfit was not only one of the wildest outfits in CMA Awards history, but also one of the most bizarre. The star rocked a sequins gold top with a pale ballerina-style tutu. Underneath she wore dance tights and her wrists were adorned with thick golden bracelets. It looked like she was playing a character in a film, very interesting choice.

3. Light Up The Room

When Little Big Town performed with Ariana Grande, it wasn't just their vocals that caught the attention of the fans. They also were sporting some of the wildest outfits in CMA Awards history. These outfits were so unique because they all lit up. Little Big Town was in black with white LED lights outlining their outfits while Ariana sported a silver dress outlined in red lights. They definitely lit up the stage that night in more ways than one.

4. Shine Bright Like A Diamond

I love my girl Carrie Underwood, and she has been known for some daring and bold outfit choices. Well, the 2009 CMA Awards was no different. This star made history with one of the wildest outfits in CMA History. She shown bright like a diamond in a completely sparkly outfit. Her shorts were a metallic silver while her top was a muted, but shiny gold. Her top was the most unique part of her ensemble. In the front, it looked like a zip of vest, closed from her navel to her breasts. However, in the back it was long like a cape and puffed out on the bottom. I have honestly never seen an article of clothing like it. Top it off with some stiletto heels and you have quite the wardrobe.