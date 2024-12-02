4 Of The Most Successful ‘The Voice’ Singers

Since it first hit the airwaves in 2011, The Voice has spawned multiple successful singing careers among its contestants. The competition showcased their talent, gave them access to the benefits of celebrity coaching, and allowed them to perform in front of millions watching at home. Not bad! These four - Morgan Wallen, Danielle Bradbery, Cassadee Pope, and Alisan Porter - have done very well for themselves after leaving The Voice stage. They capitalized on their singing chops and have extremely bright careers. Morgan Wallen, for example, is a true country music superstar already.

Cassadee Pope (Season 3)

Pope was the first woman to win The Voice. That was twelve years ago. I still recall her singing "Over You" on the show. That song was co-written by Miranda Lambert and her then-husband, Blake Shelton, about the tragic death of Shelton's brother. Pope was utterly mesmerizing. She commanded the stage like a pro even way back then.

Per American Songwriter, "When 2013 rolled around, Pope signed with Republic Nashville. She released her solo album Frame By Frame shortly after, and the single 'Wasting All These Tears' catapulted to #7 on the Billboard Hot Country Songs Chart." She has toured with Dierks Bentley and Tim McGraw and was nominated for a Grammy.

Danielle Bradbery (Season 4)

Bradbery was just 16 when she emerged victorious on The Voice. Per her web site, "Her self-titled debut album in 2013 and the 2017 sophomore album I Don't Believe We've Met both reached the Top Ten of the Billboard country albums chart." She has had CMT and ACM nominations, and has worked with established stars like Nick Jonas, Zac Brown Band, and Thomas Rhett. Her single, "Stop Draggin' Your Boots," got 125 million streams, attesting to its popularity. Three months ago, Bradbery dropped her latest album, Danielle.

Morgan Wallen (Season 6)

Wallen has been like an unstoppable comet streaking across the sky, with hit songs, prestigious awards, and fans proliferating like crazy. He was shown to the door on The Voice but it was just the beginning for him.

According to Parade, when he headed to Nashville after his appearance on The Voice, he enjoyed "almost instant success, dropping four No. 1 singles, winning the CMA award for New Artist of the Year and releasing the double album Dangerous." It earned an Academy of Country Music Award for Album of the Year two years ago. Wallen was named Entertainer of the Year at the CMA awards on Nov. 20. He has racked up 11 Billboard awards. This guy is just plain amazing. I have a feeling Wallen has just scratched the surface of what he is capable of.

Alisan Porter (Season 10)

Porter sure knows her way around a TV singing competition. According to IMDb, when she was just five years old, she was "a five-time junior vocalist champion on Star Search." She appeared in films such as Parenthood and Curly Sue, and won The Voice in 2016. Porter released albums in 2009, 2014, and 2019.and an EP in 2017. She has been a coach on the TV show The Masked Singer.