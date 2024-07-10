4-Month-Old Dies From Extreme Heat Exposure While Boating With Family On Lake

A family is in mourning after a boating expedition turned into tragedy. A 4-month-old baby girl died from extreme heat exposure on the 4th of July weekend. Her parents took her and her young sister out on an Arizona lake.

Tanna Rae Wroblewski was out on a boat with her family on Lake Havasu. That's when she fell ill and also quickly lost consciousness. Though her family tried to perform CPR, they were unable to resuscitate her. Emergency responders rushed her to Lake Havasu Regional Medical Center. From there, they airlifted her to Phoenix Children's Hospital. They later pronounced her dead.

I'm going to be honest. The news of this hit me in the gut this morning. I'm a father to a six-month-old. We went out on the boat a few weeks back. And one of the things we were concerned about was the heat. We brought cooling towels, a fan, and shade, but we ended up calling it early to get him out of the heat. We were concerned about him getting too hot. So I can imagine the heartbreak that this family is going through right now.

4-Month-Old Dies From Heat

"We are beyond devastated, heartbroken, there are just no words," her mom, Tanya Wroblewski, wrote on Facebook. "I will never understand why you had to leave us, you were just too perfect. I love you endlessly and I will look for you everywhere angel."

Although, they didn't confirm the cause of death, authorities expect extreme temperatures killed the 4-month-old. Temps reached 120 degrees last Friday. On social media, the 4-month-old mother continued to express her grief.