4 Male Classic Country Singers With The Strangest Voices

Some classic male country singers have very distinctive voices. You can recognize them instantly. They may sound gravelly, nasal, high-pitched, excessively deep, or have some other quality that sets them apart from the traditional country music mainstream. It's possible that just being different has been a help to them in becoming popular and staying that way.

Four of the renowned male country vocalists who fit this category are Bob Dylan,Johnny Cash, Willie Nelson, and their younger counterpart, Warren Zeiders. They have brilliantly turned what could have been a negative into an career and artistic asset. Their voices are as wonderfully singular as their fingerprints. Let's take a closer look at these gentlemen's offbeat sound.

Bob Dylan

Nobody sounds quite like Bob Dylan. No velvety croon for him! His voice is hard to even characterize. Raspy is possibly one way to label it. In some critics' opinions, he has used it to his artistic advantage. For example, Far Out Magazine offered this cerebral description: "a gritty and guttural intonation providing the perfect soundtrack to his tales of love, loss, and existential disillusionment," adding that it has "a certain rugged feel that complements his comprehensive storytelling approach."

It has been noted that Bob Dylan's vocal quality has evolved with time. Perhaps that is due to aging (he is now 83), normal wear and tear, or smoking. Whatever the reason(s), his voice conveys a kind of exhausted world-weariness that often suits his lyrics and song themes well.

Johnny Cash

Johnny Cash had some very hard times in his life. He drank too much, allegedly frequently overused pills like barbiturates and amphetamines, and had some uncomfortable brushes with the law. Cash's voice seemed to powerfully register all the torment he endured through the years. To me, it's reminiscent of sandpaper. Husky, deep, and rough-hewn, Cash always got his message and meaning across with this vocal instrument.

I am inevitably moved by Cash's video of the song "Hurt." It was made just a year before Cash's death and earned a Grammy twenty years ago for Best Short Form Music Video. He almost sounds like he is growling the song rather than singing it, sometimes nearly faltering as he goes along. Written by Trent Reznor of Nine Inch Nails, Cash made "Hurt' his very own, and his voice was a big part of how he did it. Grizzled and mournful, Cash sounds like a man entering the last phase of his life.

Willie Nelson

Reddit asked who people like to listen to "that doesn't necessarily have a great singing voice?" I loved one of the responses. Someone said they liked Willie Nelson because he "has the most perfect imperfect voice." Yes he does!

At 91, Nelson can be forgiven if his voice is a tad ragged at times. My take on this is that he wasn't ever trying to be vocally or artistically "perfect." Instead, he aimed to be authentic and real, which has contributed to making Willie Nelson the formidable country music legend that he is and always will be. I've seen his voice described as "earthy," "mannered," "nasal," and "warm." I vote for all of the above!

Warren Zeiders

Per the web site of the Grand Ole Opry, Warren Zeiders has been described as having "a gravelly, world-weary voice." For a young man of only 25 years, that interesting vocal trait is rare. The Opry bio of him states that he's somewhere "between lonesome outsider and magnetic performer," and Zeiders' notable voice just adds to that impression. Like his much older male country music peers. he has wisely and cleverly capitalized upon what makes his voice stand out from the crowd.