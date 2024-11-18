4 Major Records That Could Be Broken At 2024 CMA Awards In Historic Night

The Country Music Association Awards are fast approaching, with only a few more days to go until the event. Ahead of the event, it's exciting to see which singers are in the running to beat records and make history. And to think we'll get to see it happen.

VegasInsider shared with WOC some incredible records that be broken, and we're incredibly excited to share them with you.

Brooks And Dunn Could Have The Most CMA Awards Ever Won

Currently, Brooks and Dunn are in a tie with Vince Gill for most CMA Awards held. Both parties hold 18 awards each, although Brooks and Dunn received a nomination for Vocal Duo Of The Year, meaning they could break history by having 19 CMA Awards if they win.

However, there is another singer that could, if everything goes their way, hit 20 CMA Awards this year.

Chris Stapleton currently holds 15 CMA Awards and has been nominated for 5 of them this year. It won't matter if Brooks and Dunn win in their category if Chris Stapleton wins in all of his. Of course, it's not likely for one artist to win five awards in one night, as that itself would be a record.

Unless Morgan Wallen has anything to say about it.

Morgan Wallen Could Break Record For Most CMA Award Won In One Night

Morgan Wallen, already a serial record-breaker, could break the record for the number of awards won in one night.

The country singer is nominated for a whopping seven awards. If he wins even just six of them, he'll have beaten Lainey Wilson, Alan Jackson, Vince Gill, and the legendary Johnny Cash.

It's looking like this record can finally be broken.

Chris Stapleton Could Break Record For Most Single Of The Year Wins

Chris Stapleton is also in the running for winning the most Single Of The Year awards.

He currently holds two and is tied with seven other artists, so winning this category again would cement him as the record-holder.

Shaboozey Could Become First Black Artist To Win Single Of The Year

Shaboozey has been nominated for the Single Of The Year category. If he wins, then he'll be the first black artist to do so, more setting a record than anything.

We're extremely excited to see if any of these records get broken, and we'll be watching intently.