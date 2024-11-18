4 Best Performances Of All Time At The CMA Awards

The CMA Awards are a showcase for the finest in country music. This year's 58th annual edition will be broadcast on Wednesday night and promises to be exciting, with hosts Lainey Wilson, Luke Bryan, and Peyton Manning. Among the stars scheduled to hit the stage are Cody Johnson, Jelly Roll, Eric Church, Riley Green, Luke Combs, Megan Moroney, and many more, per newschannel5.com.

Before the festivities this week, we wanted to take a look back at some of the most memorable performances at the CMAs. There have been some really great ones over the years, as top-tier stars outdid themselves to the hilt on this glittering night.

Dolly Parton and Kenny Rogers (1983)

"Islands In The Stream"

Taken separately, Dolly Parton and Kenny Rogers were each powerhouse singers and performers. But bringing them together to sing this Barry Gibb-written song was pure incandescent magic. Per yardbarker.com, "There is perhaps no more iconic duet in country music than 'Islands in the Stream.' The incredible chemistry and vocal prowess of Kenny Rogers and Dolly Parton was on display at the 1983 CMA Awards when they brought down the house with a rousing rendition of the song that would go on to become a legend."

Shania Twain (1995)

'Any Man of Mine'

Shania Twain owned the country music space after her blockbuster album, Come On Over, came out in 1997. Her career, and the genre, would never be quite the same. When Twain is on the stage, you cannot look away because she brings it every time. In 1995, two years before her huge breakout album, she took the audience by storm with a fiery performance of "Any Man of Mine," per Parade. That was her sizzling CMA debut, and she made sure that it would not be forgotten.

Tanya Tucker and Little Richard (1994)

'Somethin' Else'

Per Wide Open Country, "One of the great crossover moments of the '90's came when country stars teamed with African American performers from other genres for the March 1994 album Rhythm, Country and Blues. Later that year at the CMA Awards, one of the album's best duet pairings, Tanya Tucker and the late Little Richard Penniman, performed their fiery rendition of pace-setting early rocker Eddie Cochran's 'Somethin' Else.'" These two delivered their very best that night for a foot-stompin', rafter-rattlin' performance that has not lost its luster thirty years later. With Little Richard pounding the ivories and Tucker shakin' it in a sassy, short black outfit and knee-high boots, they made a terrific duo.

LeAnn Rimes (1996)

'Blue'

Then just 14 years old, LeAnn Rimes had the soul of a seasoned performer when she sang her hit, "Blue," at the CMAs, per Parade. A grown-up tune with a Patsy Cline-style sound, she gave it her all and awed the assembled throng. There is some disagreement about whether Bill Mack wrote it for Cline, although he has reportedly denied that. There is no argument, however, that young LeAnn made the song her very own.

You may have your own favorite CMA performances. Maybe you will add them to your list on Wednesday night!