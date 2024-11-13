4 Best Country Star Bars To Try For A Good Time

When you want to kick up your heels, listen to some great live music, and have some hearty food and tasty drinks, there's no place better than a country star bar to visit. The hospitality is always flowing at these establishments that bear the names of some of country's biggest talents. The places mentioned here are just a few of the choices you have. Let's do a deep dive into the attractions at these fabulous buzz-worthy bars that really know how to serve up a good time! They have a total immersion experience - food, music, decor, vibe, you name it!

Videos by Wide Open Country

4 Best Country Star Bars

Category 10 (Luke Combs)

Category 10 recently opened its doors for the first time on November 2. It's Luke Combs' baby and it really does him proud. It's chock full of exciting things to do and see. There's Hurricane Hall for live A-list and emerging performers, a country-style speakeasy, dazzling light shows, line dancing, a sports bar, and much more, Category 10 is a unique destination to spend the whole evening in. Coming in 2025 is a rooftop bar and deck boasting spectacular views of the city.

Ole Red (Blake Shelton)

Per its web site, "Ole Red, Opry Entertainment Group, and all of our employees are proud to provide a platform for amazing music, incredible talent, and a venue and dining experience for guests that is welcoming and free of discrimination for all." So come on in and have a first-class time! Ole Red has several locations - Nashville, Nashville Airport, Las Vegas, Orlando, Gatlinburg, Tennessee, and Tishomingo, Oklahoma. Shelton says on the web site that visitors will "have a good time as soon as they walk in the door." So what are you waitin' for?

Luke's 32 Bridge (Luke Bryan)

Not to be outdone by his country music colleagues, Luke Bryan's watering hole, Luke's 32 Bridge, is the place to be for flavorful dishes, all kinds of drinks, and sizzling music. There is live music each day. The establishment has three different stages and no shortage of artists to perform. In fact, the schedule for the week of Nov. 11 to 17 is jam packed! Check it out if you can!

Casa Rosa (Miranda Lambert)

"A little taste of Texas in Tennessee" is how Casa Rosa bills itself. The heavily Tex-Mex menu is extensive so you can chow down in style on super tasty grub. There are "4 levels of fiesta," 2 stages, and something happening all the time to keep folks fed and entertained well. Casa Rosa proclaims on its web site that it won the Best of Nashville Writers' Choice Award from Nashville Scene in 2022.