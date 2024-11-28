31-Year-Old Dies After Having Routine Cosmetic Surgery

Paloma Alves, a 31-year-old woman, died due to complications after undergoing cosmetic liposuction surgery at a beauty clinic in Brazil. Located in Brazils' capital, São Paulo, Alves visited Maná Day for a hydrolipo procedure, only to die from cardiac arrest post-operation.

Videos by Wide Open Country

Alves' husband, Everton Silveira, said that his wife initially met the doctor who performed the surgery through social media. This is according to Brazilian news outlet G1. After spending two years saving up 10,000 Brazilian reais, $1,700 USD, Alves was able to pay for Dr. Josias dos Santos' cosmetic surgery.

After the surgery, which normally takes around an hour or two, Alves had difficulty breathing and immediately went into cardiac arrest. According to Silveira, the paramedics, SAMU, didn't come fast enough.

Extreme Negligence From Beauty Clinic

GI explained how he called the clinic staff "extremely negligent" and they "took a long time to call SAMU." He continued by saying he ran when he saw SAMU. "They didn't tell me what was happening. It was a very sad, delicate situation."

Once paramedics arrived, they rushed Alves to Dr. Cármino Caricchio Municipal Hospital. Although doctors attempted to save her life, Alves tragically passed in the emergency room.

Silveira was suspicious from the moment they completed the procedure. According to the husband, the staff refused to let him see his wife post-operation. "I realized that something was strange by the expressions on the employees' faces," he told G1.

Once he noticed her missing from her room, he arrived in the lobby to see a doctor performing chest compressions on Alves. That was when they resuscitated her, but then she went into cardiac arrest just as the ambulance made it to the hospital.

This wasn't the only tragic incident that had occurred at Maná Day. According to TV Globo, who interviewed the doctor, patients had accused this doctor 21 different times of medical malpractice.

Shockingly, the court dismissed all of Dr. Dos Santos' previous court cases. Even his lawyer, Lairon Joe, spoke about how the doctor had "no criminal conviction for medical malpractice, and all the cases, the police investigations that were opened, have all been dismissed."

Since this investigation, authorities discovered that Maná Day did not have a proper license to provide any health services. The São Paulo Municipal Health Department managed to fine and close the clinic for "carrying out irregular activity."

Silveira continues to want justice for his wife. "The doctor closed the clinic, disappeared, and didn't say anything," he told G1. "I took my wife to make her dream come true and now we have to bury her. I can't believe it."