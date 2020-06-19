While Texas has several large metropolitan areas, most of the state is rural. That's one of the things we love about the state.
With just a short drive from the cities, you can find little hideaways removed from the lights, traffic and bustle of urban life. There are countless rural cabins tucked in the pines, hills, deserts and beaches of Texas. You just have to take your pick!
If you want to make a hasty retreat from the stress of city life, try one of the Texas cabin retreats featured in the section above. For more information about booking, click on the caption of each image.
Sinya on Lone Man Creek - Wimberley
The Rims Cabins - Palo Duro Canyon
The Cotton Gin Village - Fredericksburg
Deer Lake Cabins - Scroggins
Log Country Cove - Burnet
Mount Gainor Inn Bed and Breakfast - Dripping Springs
AB Butler's Dogtrot at Tripple Creek - Fredericksburg
Bluebonnet Cabins - New Ulm
Homestead Cottages - Canyon Lakes
Seven Bluff Cabins - Concan
The Cottages in Windsong Hollow Ranch - Liverpool
7 F Lodge - College Station
Cabins at Smith Creek - Wimberley
Baron's Creekside - Fredericksburg
Geronimo Creek - Seguin
Creekhaven Inn Bed and Breakfast - Wimberley
Wimberley House - Wimberley
Cypress Creek Cottages - Wimberley
Foxfire - Vanderpool
Cabins on Lake Whitney - Clifton
Onion Creek Kitchens at Juniper Hill Farms - Blanco
Star of Texas Bed and Breakfast - Brownwood
Upscale Wimberley Cabin - Wimberley
White Owl Retreat - Lake Travis
Pipe Creek Cabin - Bandera
Cypress Valley Canopy Tours - Spicewood
Agarita Creek Farms - Fredericksburg
Backwoods Getaway Cabins – Canton
Albert's Alsatian Bed and Breakfast - Fredericksburg
River Road Treehouses - New Braunfels
This article was originally published in 2016.