3-Year-Old Singing "Boom Chicka Boom" Is The Most Adorable Thing You'll See Today

Sometimes, blessings and boons appear when you least expect them. Hopefully, that will be the case for you, dear reader, when I introduce you to 3-year-old Witley Seaman! His mother, Tara, recorded a precious moment of him singing "Boom Chicka Boom" on TikTok. Few things are as delightful for the soul as the clip I'm about to share with you!

Look at him. He's doing such a great job -- and he's so excited to sing it! Perhaps we'll be seeing Witley on The Voice or American Idol in a little over a decade or so from now! Eventually, the performance begins to bore him. But, you know, that's kids for you. They live in the moment!

"Oh. My. God. The little voice. The song. The glasses. The hand motions. I'm dying," one TikTok user says. They're right! The adorable hand gestures make the video at least 10 times more cute! I complain a lot about people using their children for "content." But on occasion, I can't help myself. This is too wholesome for words!

A Singing 3-Year-Old Lights Up The Internet With His Adorable Rendition

"I feel like this is his attempt at trying to avoid going to bed & it would totally work on me- we'd be up all night singing this," another user says. Children are incredibly talented manipulators. They know if they crank up the "Awww" factor? The world suddenly becomes theirs for the taking! ...That talent requires more energy as age sets in, but I'm not here to have an existential crisis in the middle of an article!

"We sang this my kindergarten graduation. You just unlocked a memory I forgot I had." Can we talk about that phenomenon? I'm sure there's a term for it. When something triggers a long-dormant memory that you suddenly remember with almost perfect clarity? It's happened to me many times recently, as a matter of fact.

I was arguing with someone over The Berenstain Bears and its horrible spelling, and it jostled a memory of this toy chest I had with the Berenstein Bears front and center. The human mind is equally fascinating and terrifying.