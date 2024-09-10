3-Year-Old Dies After Falling Into Septic Tank While Playing Outside

In Lakewood, Washington, a family suffered a horrible tragedy. Per PEOPLE, the Pierce County Sheriff's Department responded to a call of a boy falling into a sewage tank. Reportedly, the child was playing in his backyard with his 4-year-old brother when the accident happened.

Authorities confirmed that an adult had been "in and out of the house with them." The septic tank was in a neighbor's backyard. The 3-year-old walked over to it, opened the lid, and fell in. Immediately, his 4-year-old brother ran to tell their grandmother, who called 911. By the time authorities showed up to help, however, the 3-year-old had, unfortunately, died.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A Child Dies After Accidentally Falling Into A Septic Tank

This follows a worrying trend of accidental child deaths in recent weeks. Per WIS 10, two children died during an ATV accident in South Carolina. An 8-year-old and 16-year-old died when a tractor-trailer hit the two while they were riding an ATV.

"They did everything together, actually it's sad to say but they died together," said the grandmother of the two girls. Kareem Fludd, the pair's brother, also spoke about how much Jada Fludd and Ania Chalk meant to the family.

"They were very joyful, like everyone around them loved them like no matter who it was you didn't know them, they were very lovable they were almost perfect to me," Fludd said. "It felt like my heart was going away as well. I just love those girls so much, like I said like I had them that's how I feel about them, there is nothing I wouldn't do for them both of them, my niece, my sister, those are my girls, I love them."

Additionally, Orangeburg High School held a vigil in honor of Jada's memory. "We held a short vigil and moment of silence for Jada this morning before the start of school with music and words of comfort from Jada's friends, the school SGA, and school faculty. There will also be a balloon release in her honor on Tuesday, Sept. 9, at 1 p.m. for her birthday."