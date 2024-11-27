3 Songs You Didn't Know Vince Gill Wrote With His Wife Amy Grant

Writing with your significant other must be an incredibly intimate exercise. Jason Isbell would do it with Amanda Shires. Blake Shelton does it with Gwen Stefani. Vince Gill does it with his wife Amy Grant. Oftentimes, they have to account for their differences, the instincts that differ from one another. Really, it mirrors the relationship itself. What can be overcome together, what can be learned from one another? What is the compromise going to be at the end of the day? Lastly, is the final result going to be worth sharing too? Sometimes, you get songs that sound like labors of love but aren't always great like the dicey track record with Blake and Gwen.

Videos by Wide Open Country

However, Vince Gill is an artist that happily collaborates with his wife Amy Grant. Usually, the end results prove to be pretty fruitful. From their first performance in 1993 to their marriage in 2000 to the present day, you can see their growth as artists and people in their songs together. Here's three songs that demonstrate that bond.

Three Vince Gill Songs He Wrote With His Wife Amy Grant

"If I Had My Way"

The first song Vince and Amy wrote together is admittedly a bit of a cheese fest. "If I Had My Way" sees Gill pontificate about the potential for unity and love that doesn't explicitly account for any particular problems. Vague lines like "There'd be no more fussing and fighting, no more hungry innocent dying" or "And there'd be no more hatred and lying. No more lonely little kids crying." It plays like a country man's take on "We Are The World" without Quincy Jones' inimitable ear for harmonies to make up for the indistinct sappiness.

"When I Look Into Your Heart"

"When I Look Into Your Heart" comes amidst the start of Vince and Amy's marriage in 2000. You can tell too. It's the same sort of cheesiness that can be very exhausting. However, the earnestness actually works in their favor here, sweet harmonizing taking this non-country affair over the top. It also helps that the writing can be a little poetic to break up its directness. "I've seen the moon dance on the waters, watched the morning sun slip through the trees. But the sight of you is the vision that takes me to my knees," Vince croons.

"Threaten Me With Heaven"

"Threaten Me With Heaven" remains some of Vince and Amy's sharpest work to date. They had a little more life experience by this point and a few extra cooks in the kitchen to get this song to the finish line. It sees Vince respond to bad news with a fresh clarity on life and death. No matter what happens, time will continue and the love will prosper in memory. Gill ultimately leads with the idea that this isn't goodbye, it's just another 'see you later' until they reunite.