3 Songs That Willie Nelson Wrote And Got Candid About Weed

When thinking of celebrities and weed I know two that come to most people's minds. Snoop Dogg and Willie Nelson. However, while Willie Nelson does enjoy the benefits of smoking, he also has no problem getting candid about the use of drugs. Here are 3 songs Willie Nelson wrote and got candid about weed.

Videos by Wide Open Country

1. "I Can Get Off On You" with Waylon Jennings (1978)

American Songwriter shared details of this song that Willie Nelson co-wrote with Waylon Jennings. The song focuses on giving up all of the naughty things in life for love. They are willing to "give up the weed — and cocaine, whiskey, pills, and more — for love." While marajuana is often less addictive than harder substances such as cocaine, many see it as a gateway drug. It is the first step to making someone crave a harder drug, such as cocaine. Serenity Grove shares that cocaine is "the most addictive drug on the market." This Willie Nelson song focuses on weed, drugs, and the act of giving them up for something more.

Take back the weed, take back the cocaine baby

Take back the pills, take back the whiskey too

I don't need them now, your love was all I was after

I'll make it now, I can get off on you



I can get by on little

Or nothing at all, I know

I can get high just thinkin'

About you and so



Well, take back the weed, take back the cocaine baby

Take back the pills, take back the whiskey too

I don't need them now, your love was all I was after

I'll make it now, I can get off on you



Who would have thought

This was somethin' that I'd ever do

I'm working it out

Mellowing out on you

2. "Roll Me Up and Smoke Me When I Die" with Kris Kristofferson, Snoop Dogg, and Jamey Johnson (2012)

Getty Images

Speaking of the dynamic weed duo, the next of Willie Nelson songs about weed was co-written with Snoop Dogg. This song shows that Nelson does not fear death and that rather than have his loved ones sit around and cry when he is gone, he has a better idea. There is no better send off for this legend than doing the most Willie Nelson activity, smoking. The lyrics of this Willie Nelson song get candid about weed and they make hints about how to roll up and smoke, while connecting it to larger messages like knowing when it is your turn to go. Some of the lyrics read:

Roll me up and smoke me when I die

And if anyone don't like it, just look 'em in the eye

I didn't come here, and I ain't leavin'

So don't sit around and cry

Just roll me up and smoke me when I die



Now you won't see no sad and teary eyes

When I get my wings and it's my time to fly

Call my friends and tell them

There's a party, come on by

And just roll me up and smoke me when I die



Roll me up and smoke me when I die

And if anyone don't like it, just look them in the eye

Say I didn't come here, and I ain't leavin'

So don't sit around and cry

Just roll me up and smoke me when I die

3. "Sitting in Limbo" Willie Nelson

While many may chase the light-hearted feeling and loss of control that comes with smoking it also does set your mind in a state of limbo. This Willie Nelson song about weed focuses on that feeling specifically. The feeling of loss of control and having your mind sit in that limbo state, and how he won't waste of moment of it and what he thinks about during that time. The lyrics read:

Sitting here in limbo, waiting for the dice to roll

Sitting here in limbo, I got some time to search my soul

Well, they're putting up resistance

But I know that my faith will lead me on

Sitting here in limbo, waiting for the tide to flow

Sitting here in limbo, knowing that I have to go

We'll, they're putting up resistance

But I know that my faith will lead me on

I can't say what life will show me

But I know what I have seen

And I can't say where life will lead me

But I know where I will be

Tried my hand at love and friendship

But all that is passed and gone

This little boy is moving on

Sitting here in limbo, waiting for the tide to flow

Sitting here in limbo, knowing that I have to go

Well, they're putting up resistance

But I know that my faith will lead me on

Sitting here in limbo, limbo, limbo, limbo

Sitting here in limbo, knowing that I've got to go

Sitting here in limbo, limbo, limbo, limbo

Sitting here in limbo, knowing that I've got to go

Sitting here in limbo, limbo, limbo, limbo

Sitting here in limbo, knowing that I've got to go