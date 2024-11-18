3 Of The Biggest Controversies In CMA Awards History

Whenever you have an awards show, you have the potential for some drama. Whether it is debate over which outfits were best or who won which award you can never truly avoid controversy and debate. Well this year, at the CMA Awards it was no different. While most of the time this is a happy occasion, there have been some major controversies.

Videos by Wide Open Country

CMA Awards 3 Of The Biggest Controversies History

Getty Image

While there were plenty more moments of controversy throughout the CMA's these 3 are some of the biggest controversies that have happened at the CMA Awards show.

1. Friends Or Foe?

In 2006, when Carrie Underwood won the award for female vocalist of the year she made headlines, but not for the reasons that you would think. While the star didn't do anything to cause controversy, another did. Faith Hill apparently had a less-than-stellar reaction to Underwood's victory and it sparked anger across the internet. Even though it later came out that it was all a joke, one that Underwood was also aware of it, it did nothing to settle the mob of angered fans.

2. Red Hot Dress

Let's face it, outfits are always a source of discussion and debate. Stars dress in their finest for the CMA Awards, or at least they try to. However, in 1993 Reba McEntire's outfit caused quite the controversy. She wore a sparkly red dress that left little to the imagination. Many fans argued that her dress was too low cut and too revealing. While the star argued she didn't realize how low it was, even her father argued that he had commented on it before she went out on stage. That year people were more focused on her outfit than the winners of any awards.

3. Let It Burn

Perhaps one of the most memorable controversial moments at the CMA Awards happened at the 1975 CMAs. Charlie Rich was responsible for announcing the winner of Entertainer of the Year. He did so and called out John Denver as the winner. However, after announcing Denver as the winner, Rich pulled out a lighter and set the envelope on fire. Rich was later banned from the CMAs for his actions. However, his son claims that he was a fan of Denver and meant no disrespect with the act. It was simply an attempt at humor that went wrong.