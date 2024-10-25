3 Members Abruptly Quit Rock Band Whose Frontman Once Hired a Hitman on His Wife

It looks like As I Lay Dying may just be dead. Three members of the rock band abruptly quit the controversial band all at the same time. This comes a few years after the band's frontman Tim Lambesis spent time in prison for hiring a hitman to kill his wife.

Courts convicted Lambesis in 2014 for the attempted murder. He eventually got out of prison and reformed the band. Three members joined the band in 2022. All three are now gone. They are bassist Ryan Neff, guitarist Ken Susi, and drummer Nick Pierce. So what's up?

Neff wrote on Instagram on Friday: "As of today, I have made the decision to leave As I Lay Dying.

"This choice comes after much reflection, and I believe it is the right step for my personal and professional journey. I am grateful for the experiences and connections I've made during my time with the band. Thank you to all the fans for your support."

Members Quit Rock Band

Meanwhile, Susi and Pierce later wrote their own farewells to the rock band. Sus wrote on his Instagram post: "My time playing with As I Lay Dying has come to an end today. I leave with so much gratitude for everyone who followed and supported me from my days in Unearth to this era of my career. I jumped into the AILD camp with full knowledge of the heightened dramatic history but had a drive to just play great music with great friends.

"Unfortunately, my personal morals have recently been tested to a breaking point, and it's now the saddest ending to what could have been the greatest second chance for this band."

Meanwhile, Susi also stands by the other members quitting the rock band as well. He wrote "I regret not sharing this decision sooner and standing confidently with my friend -- he's a flawless musician and an even better person."

In a Instagram post, Pierce also wrote about leaving the rock band. He wrote, "As of now, I am no longer playing drums for As I Lay Dying. This is far from being the ending I anticipated, and I feel I need to distance myself from the band in an effort to retain my personal health and integrity.

"I want to express my deepest gratitude to everyone who followed and supported me throughout this journey. My goal has and always will be to create unforgettable memories with my friends and write music that will truly resonate with our fans. I'm proud of what I've accomplished on the road touring, as well as writing and recording drums for the new album.

"Looking ahead, I'm excited to continue my drumming career and pursue what I love most which is making music. My touring and session schedule is now actively open for new opportunities."

All of this comes ahead of the band's eighth album due out next month.