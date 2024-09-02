3 Doors Down Singer Stops Show To Share Message Of Faith

It's nice when performers seem to open their hearts to the audience in a personal way. Brad Arnold of 3 Doors Down did just that recently, when he halted a show in Pennsylvania at Hersheypark Stadium to impart a poignant message of faith to the gathering, per the New York Post via PennLive.

What Was Brad Arnold's Heartfelt Message To The Crowd?

He Was Critical Of Social Media

On August 23, Arnold, 45, reportedly said the following, reportedly according to video on YouTube: "I feel like I can identify with this song more than most of our songs. [He was referring to "Away from The Sun."] This world surrounds us with a message that we'll never be good enough, we'll never be strong enough, we'll never be beautiful enough, we'll never be rich enough. Whatever the case may be. Certainly that we'll never win. Social media surrounds us with those messages all the time. It's driven down our throats every day, that we'll never be good enough and that nobody really, really loves us."

Brad Arnold Delivered Inspirational Remarks

Arnold reportedly went on to say, "You are loved. You are enough, and you will win. Not only can you win, but you will win. You'll always be enough for one reason. And that's because Jesus Christ loves you,"

The outlet noted that there was applause and cheering from some people in the audience.

Arnold went on to say that, "Jesus Christ loves you so much that he made you just the way you are, just the way you're standing there right now. He also loves you to let you know that you're not complete. I promise you there's more, and you will win."

He also said that even when we fail, "you're still the one that Jesus loves."

According to the Post, the 3 Doors Down singer led the throng as they said in unison, "I am the one that Jesus loves."

More About Brad Arnold

He Refers To Himself As An "Addict With A Purpose"

On Facebook, Arnold posted, "Brad Arnold lead singer for 3 doors down celebrating 8 years in recovery Pretty awesome!!!" followed by the hashtag, "#jesus"