29-Year-Old Mom Thought She Had A Blocked Pore, Turned Out To Be Skin Cancer

While she thought that the spot on her nose was just a "blocked pore," Lauren Smyth (29) found out that she, in fact, had skin cancer. Her suspicions arose once she watched a TikTok that talked about the risks of skin cancer. That TikTok video also depicted a spot similar to hers.

Having visited dermatologists to figure out how to unclog the spot she had on her nose, Smyth never suspected it was anything serious. While she had used sunbeds earlier in her life, Smyth stopped tanning for the past few years.

However, the unsuspecting woman from Sydney, Australia, eventually began worrying about it once she saw a TikTok of another woman describing a spot on her skin that turned out to be cancer.

The sudden realization made Smyth seek out medical attention. Doctors took a sample of her spot but reassured her that it seemed like nothing serious. "I had such a bad feeling about it," she said to the New York Post. "I called every day asking when I would get my results."

One of the things that the doctors asked Smyth was whether she used sunbeds before. "I never used them severely but I did use them," said Smyth. "When you're younger you never think anything like this will happen to you."

According to a Verywell Health article, "Going to just one session at the tanning salon before age 35 increases your risk of melanoma even if you don't get a sunburn." It continues: "That risk continues to increase with every session."

The Diagnosis No One Wanted

Unfortunately, the results of the biopsy ended up confirming her fears: she had cancer. More specifically, doctors diagnosed her with squamous cell carcinoma.

This common type of cancer starts as a "growth of cells of the skin," according to Mayo Clinic. This type of cancer can be dangerous if it spreads to other parts of the body.

Once Smyth received the bad news, she had to make a choice. Either have surgery to excise a large portion of her skin, or go through chemotherapy sessions. She chose the latter.

Smyth reflects on her diagnosis: "It's had a big impact. I'm constantly worrying if the cancer will spread, and I'm constantly checking myself for more spots"

Lauren Smyth hopes her case helps others by spreading the risks of using sunbeds. "Sunbeds aren't worth your life," she said. "I haven't touched one in years but once the damage is done, it's done." She continues: "Don't use sun beds, you can get the same tan from a bottle in the shop."