29-Year-Old Model Killed While Waiting On An Uber To Daughter's Birthday

Yuliana Castillo Sanchez, a popular Instagram model, was tragically killed in Costa Rica. Per PEOPLE, Sanchez was waiting on a street in Granadilla for an Uber to pick her up. It was her daughter's birthday, and she would be picked up to join her daughter and friends. That's when Sanchez was fatally shot.

Reportedly, she had an argument with two men on a motorcycle when one of them pulled out a gun and opened fire on her. She was pronounced dead by the time emergency responders could get to her. An unnamed relative spoke to La Teja about the tragic shooting. "The truth is that she got along well with everyone. They took all her belongings from her. We would think it was like a robbery or something like that. She probably struggled with them, but we really don't know what happened," they said.

Sanchez was known as a kind and caring individual, putting her children first above all else. Additionally, the relative spoke of Sanchez's character and how much she meant to her family.

"As a mother, she was unconditional. Everything she did and did was to give her children a better future and not depend on anyone, so that no one would judge her and she could get ahead on her own and give the best to her children. I believe that is what she did, she gave them the best of herself," the relative confirmed.

"She had a lot of charisma, I think that was one of the things that characterized her the most, that is why many people have called us to ask us how we are or if we have any financial needs, and that is because of how she was, because she was always there for others and won the affection of everyone," another relative told the outlet.

"We feel very grateful, because even though we do not know many of those people who call us and offer their condolences, we know that they loved her very much and that they will remember her fondly." An investigation searching for the man who shot Sanchez is ongoing.