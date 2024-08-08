28-Year-Old Skydiving Instructor Dies In Freak Accident After Encountering Dust Devil

28-year-old skydiving instructor Devrey LaRiccia tragically passed away earlier this week. The skydiving instructor was on a tandem jump with a student when they crashed into a field.

While the student survived, the skydiving instructor did not. Her boyfriend Freddie Chase opened up about her untimely passing. He said that the skydiving instructor encountered a pair of dust devils in the air.

"There was no malfunction, there was no plane incident, she was turning her canopy on final to come land safely on the grass, like she has done hundreds of times," said Chase. "She noticed what we call in the industry 'dust devils' small little tornados that are dangerous in the sport." According to Chase, she avoided one of the dust devils but "but caught a second one."

"With dust devils going over grass they become invisible because you can't see any dust in the direction they're going," Chase said. "It sent her canopy in an uncontrolled spin to the ground."

"She passed when I arrived at the hospital," Chase added.

In a moving tribute to the skydiving instructor, Chase reflected on their life together.

He wrote, "I don't even really know how to write this... there isn't words I can put down. But I'm going to try... Devrey Jane lariccia Chase, my soul, my love, my other half, my baby, my ride or die, my everything, my wife... You were to perfect for this world and god just wanted to bring you home, you were an angel amongst us and just was called back to heaven, you were the most amazing person I've ever known, having spent the 5 precious years with you was a gift, you made me a better man, you are the reason why I know true love exist. I loved you so much baby, everyone who has ever talk to you or seen you knew you were something special."

He continued, "You loved skydiving, going on trips, spending time with friends and family no matter what is was you wanted to be in peoples lives and you never complained. Having to say goodbye to you for now will forever be the hardest thing I will ever do in my life. I loved you so much baby, I don't know how I'm going to get through the rest of my life not hearing your obnoxious laugh, staring into your beautiful eyes or not seeing your breathtaking smile everyday."