27-Year-Old Disappears After Going Horseback Riding In Montana

Authorities are desperately searching for a 27-year-old woman. Meghan Rouns went missing after going horseback riding in Montana. Authorities found the horse and her phone, but she is still missing.

Rouns went horseback riding in Helena on Friday. Fast forward to Tuesday, and she is still missing. Her family reported her missing when she didn't return. Police ended up finding her belongings but not Meghan.

Investigators believe that strong winds may have knocked Meghan off while she was horseback riding.

"We believe something happened that spooked the horse to get it into the waters. We just don't know what yet," Lewis and County Sheriff Leo Dutton told The US Sun. The search has focused on the Missouri River. Search and rescue teams brought in a helicopter to try to find her.

"Please stay clear of the search area, this includes the water search area. If people try to get there, they will endanger our SCUBA divers," officials said in a statement. "Please do not interfere with the search."

Woman Goes Missing Horseback Riding

Dutton theorizes that Meghan may have fallen into the strong waters of the river. "Please stay clear of the search area, this includes the water search area. If people try to get there, they will endanger our SCUBA divers," officials said in a statement. "Please do not interfere with the search."

So far, they've ruled out foul play. The last time her family saw her was on Friday at around 2 p.m. She later posted to Snapchat around 4:20 p.m.

She failed to return home that evening at 8 p.m. Somewhere between the afternoon and evening, Meghan disappeared while horseback riding. According to the family, she had went horseback riding in the area before.

Search and rescue also started using drones as well. "The search continues and we work to rule out areas of high probability," the sheriff added. "Thank you to the citizens who have given their time on foot, horses and other volunteer services."

Time is of the essence in finding the missing woman. We are sending our thoughts and prayers to her family during this difficult time.