27-Year-Old Dies During Race Just Days Before Anniversary

Some tragedies are brutal, especially because they seem to occur out of nowhere and steal our cherished loved ones away from us. This story fits into that very sad category. Per People, Blake Joseph Groulx, who was 27 years old, was running in the City of Lakes Half Marathon on September 8. He had made it through eleven miles of the race, which was held in Minneapolis.

With just a little over two miles left, Blake suddenly collapsed. Despite receiving CPR, he died of "cardiac issues." He would have marked his second anniversary with his partner, James Menden, mere days later.

Many People Paid Tribute To Blake Groulx After His Untimely Passing

He Touched Their Lives Deeply

A Life Tributes page dedicated to Blake was set up by his family on the web site of funeral home Washburn-McReavy. Several people used it to leave their heartfelt, grief-stricken thoughts about him.

One wrote, "During my career as an art teacher at Midland High School it was my sincere pleasure to have Blake as a beginning art student. It was a profoundly rewarding experience to watch Blake develop his confidence and skill as a gifted artist."

Another posted, "Blake was one of the most genuine, caring, witty and bright people I've ever met."

Yet a third noted, "Blake was so special, sweet, kind, intelligent, funny, and handsome. He was one of a kind. It is truly a tragedy to lose such a wonderful person."

An excruciating tragedy indeed.

Blake's Lengthy Obituary Mentioned His Closeness To His Family And Beloved Partner James

In James, He Found A True Soulmate

The two must have shared a genuinely special bond. Blake's obituary stated, "Blake was fortunate in his life to have found his person, James. In each other, they found their best selves and built a relationship full of authenticity, reciprocity, humor, security, trust, and love. Their families witnessed both their independent and combined growth and watched with joy as they flourished."

There will undoubtedly be flowing tears and incalculable grief over Blake's loss. But he clearly brought immense joy to so many whose path he crossed. Hopefully, the lasting memory of that joy will lift up and console those who mourn his passing.