26-Year-Old Chef Who Died Running Nashville Half-Marathon Didn't Get Urgent Medical Care: Report

A half-marathon in Nashville turned tragic when 26-year-old chef Joey Fecci collapsed and died. A fellow runner is reporting he didn't receive urgent medical care.

Writing in The Tennessean, fellow runner Caroline says she was on the scene when Feccie went down. She said there were not medics around the area.

She wrote, "When he went down there were no medics in sight. He was ahead of me on in the park. We were screaming for a medic and I raced over to see if I needed to assist. When I got to him there were runners already doing CPR. More runners came up and tried to assist stating they knew CPR."

Someone had to go try to find a medic while other runners attempted to save Fecci's life. She wrote, "One of the runners flagged down a guy on a bike and told him to find a medic. I called 911. There are several more details to this traumatic event, but the reality is that it took several minutes for medics to get there and the ambulance followed shortly after. Before the medics arrived, one of the runners doing CPR screamed out how we needed a medic and he needed an AED (Automated External Defibrillator)."

Chef Collapses And Dies

Fecci died a few miles before the finish line on April 27. Previous reports said that Fecci received urgent medical attention. The Rock 'n' Roll Running Series reported that organizers gave the runner urgent medical assistance and rushed him to the hospital. They even thanked the medical staff on sight.

"We appreciate the medical personnel who worked quickly to support the participant," the Rock 'n' Roll Running Series organization's statement read, per the Tennessean. "We share our greatest sympathies with the family and friends of the race participant, and we will continue to offer them our support as they go through this very difficult time. Out of respect for the participant and their family we will have no further comment."The statement by race organizers put out saying Joey "received urgent medical attention by an on-site medical team" is taking zero responsibility. There were several of us there. We know what happened.

