25 Signs You Grew Up in the Country

oembed rumble video here

If you grew up in the country, you probably realized early on that you were different than city kids.

Your parents let your roam free and didn't freak out when you came home covered in dirt.

You didn't get to sleep in on the weekends, because you had to wake up and feed your family's animals. If it was fall, you were probably hunting, in which case, you didn't care about sleeping in.

Read More: 20 Facts You Probably Didn't Know About Texas

When you got a little older, you raised a lot of Cain, pulling stunts like painting your name on the town's water tower. And when you got caught, the whole damn town knew about it. While your community was close-knit (sometimes too close), they wouldn't hesitate to rally when a neighbor was in need.

Here are 10 signs you grew up in the country:

10. You Think Wranglers are Always in Style

9. You Learned to Hunt, Shoot and Fish at an Early Age

8. Your Parents Let You Roam

7. You Participated in 4H, FFA or Both

6. You Learned to Drive at an Early Age

5. ...And You Probably Know How to Drive a Tractor

4. You've Been Muddin'

3. You Can. Live Off the Land

2. You Painted Your Name on the Water Tank

1. In the fall, you spent ever Friday night at the game

In the video above, you'll find some more signs you grew up country.

Now Watch: Stay Overnight in a Floating Cabin at This Tennessee Resort