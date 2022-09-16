27 of Country Music’s Most Poignant Songs About Death

Clichés about sad country songs ring true, considering how often death has reared its ugly head into various artists' catalogs.

Fortunately, there isn't a set formula for this genre trope. Some of the best country songs about death sometimes open dialogue about public safety, addiction, suicide, domestic abuse and other social ills. Other songs use death to add immediacy to the heartbreak and hard drinking also associated with country songwriting. There's also a heaping helping of tracks that pay tribute to lost friends, loved ones and the military, furthering some artists' reputations for singing about real-life emotions.

The following 28 track playlist (listed in chronological order) represents some of the saddest country music songs and demonstrates the range of emotions and themes songwriters have explored while grappling with mortality.

"Careless Driver," Maddox Brothers and Rose (1947)

One of country and rock's most foundational family bands explored how the growing number of motorists posed safety threats to children with this incredibly gruesome track.

"One Dyin' and a Buryin'," Roger Miller (1965)

Few in country's long history could turn a phrase or pick a guitar like Miller, as evidenced by this tune from his album The 3rd Time Around. It laid the modern template for singing about death as the only respite from heartbreak.

"Ballad of Forty Dollars," Tom T. Hall (1968)

Hall's first Top 10 hit is a tale of a cemetery caretaker who's become a calloused onlooker at funerals. In the end, we learn that the narrator wasn't too fond of the deceased--he still owed him $40.

"Waiting 'Round to Die," Townes Van Zandt (1968)

One of the greatest songwriters of his generation, regardless of genre, focused a lot on mortality. His saddest composition cast many of this list's themes, from parental abuse to love gone bad, on an overburdened drifter.

"Letter to Heaven," Dolly Parton (1970)

This seemingly tender story of a naïve young girl wishing to send a letter to her deceased mother takes a dark turn. After preparing a letter asking God if she could see her mommy again, the child gets struck and killed while taking it to the mailbox.

"Desperados Waiting for a Train," Guy Clark (1975)

This often-covered classic revisits Clark's close relationship with his grandmother's boyfriend, Jack. It's a powerful song for anyone who's lost a childhood hero to old age.

"He Stopped Loving Her Today," George Jones (1980)

The crowning moment of Jones' early '80s return to the spotlight remains the greatest country song about heartbreak and death. The main character holds on to the memories of a lost love who doesn't return until his funeral.

"Pancho and Lefty," Willie Nelson and Merle Haggard (1983)

One of Van Zandt's most widely-covered compositions became a modern-day murder ballad under the watch of two fellow renegades.

"Chiseled in Stone," Vern Gosdin (1988)

This classic by one of the '80s greatest vocalists explores the long-term heartache felt by anyone who outlives a partner or spouse.

"Ships That Don't Come In," Joe Diffie (1992)

Soldiers who make the ultimate sacrifice are honored in this cut from Diffie's breakthrough second album.

"She Thinks His Name Was John," Reba McEntire (1994)

McEntire used her stardom to draw attention to the many lives lost to AIDs with this powerful single. The song tells of a woman who regrets what she'll miss by dying young, all for a one-night stand with a stranger. Co-writer Sandy Knox wrote the song in part to pay tribute to her late brother.

"Go Rest High on That Mountain," Vince Gill feat. Ricky Skaggs and Patty Loveless (1995)

Inspired by the deaths of Keith Whitley and Gill's older brother Bob, this fine addition to the country-gospel canon looks to faith to lessen death's bitter sting. It's multi-Grammy award-winner.

"Holes in the Floor of Heaven," Steve Wariner (1998)

Can departed love ones in Heaven find comfort in our happiest moments on Earth? Wariner thinks so, based on this CMA and ACM Song of the Year.

"Goodbye Earl," The Chicks (2000)

This macabre tale of black-eyed pea-flavored revenge is light-hearted without overshadowing the seriousness of spousal abuse. It remains one of the Chicks' best-loved songs, and it's at least their second best-known socio-political statement.

"One More Day," Diamond Rio (2000)

One of Diamond Rio's best songs helped fans cope with the tragic loss of life in the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks.

"The Little Girl," John Michael Montgomery feat. Alison Krauss and Dan Tyminski (2000)

The saddest country song in recent memory tells of a little girl whose abusive parents never took her to church. After losing both parents to a murder-suicide, the girl was taken to a foster home and allowed to attend Sunday school for the first time. There, she recognized Jesus as the stranger who protected her the night she lost her mom and dad.

"Concrete Angel," Martina McBride (2001)

This song's lead character is a 7-year-old girl, beaten to death by an abusive mother after neighbors and a teacher ignore tell-tale signs of serious abuse. The song's music video encouraged viewers to be proactive, sharing the American Child Abuse Hotline's phone number.

"Three Wooden Crosses," Randy Travis (2002)

Travis' country gospel classic ends with a surprising yet rewarding surprise. A farmer, a teacher, a preacher and a hooker are riding a bus struck by an 18-wheeler. Three of them pass away, with the song explaining the farmer and teacher's lasting legacies.

The narrator is then revealed to be a preacher who's holding up a blood-stained Bible from the accident. It's not the same preacher from the wreck, as he ends up being the third victim. Instead, the hooker survived, keeping the deceased preacher's Bible before giving it years later to her adult son, now a preacher himself.

"Whiskey Lullaby," Brad Paisley and Alison Krauss (2003)

In this tear-jerking tale of broken hearts, a returning soldier discovers that his wife is having an affair. He responds by drinking himself to death. Out of guilt, the woman spirals toward the same self-inflicted fate.

"Who You'd Be Today," Kenny Chesney (2005)

Chesney ponders how far a loved one who'd died young could've gotten in life while finding in comfort in his belief that he'll be reunited with his hand in the sweet by and by.

"Sissy's Song," Alan Jackson (2008)

Alan Jackson used his personal faith and Hall of Fame talent to pay tribute to former housekeeper Leslie "Sissy" Fitzgerald. She died in a May 20, 2007 motorcycle accident.

"Cryin' For Me (Wayman's Song)," Toby Keith feat. Arthur Thompson, Marcus Miller and Dave Koz

(2009)

Keith pours genuine emotions into this tribute to former NBA star, jazz musician and fellow son of Oklahoman Wayman Tisdale. Tisdale lost his battle with cancer earlier that year.

"I Drive Your Truck," Lee Brice (2012)

Despite its title, this isn't yet another pickup truck song about frivolous partying or promiscuity. Instead, Brice sings about a man who proudly drives the truck of a sibling who passed away while serving his country.

"Heaven's Only Days Down the Road," Shelby Lynne (2012)

Sisters Lynne and Allison Moorer were orphaned as teenagers after witnessing their father murder their mother before killing himself. Twenty-five years later, Lynne boldly addressed her dark past with this song, sung from her father's perspective.

"Over You," Miranda Lambert (2012)

Lambert co-wrote this song with Blake Shelton in memory of his older brother who was killed in a wreck. It captures the grief, guilt and resentment resulting from an untimely death as well as any song on this list.

"Drink a Beer," Luke Bryan (2013)

This heart-wrencher, co-written by Chris Stapleton, finds a man responding to a buddy's death by cracking open a beer and watching the sunset while reflecting on a life lost. It shows the vulnerability and emotion often absent from today's pop-country.

"See You Again," Carrie Underwood (2013)

Like several other modern songs on this list, this co-write Underwood looks to her personal faith to recover from grief over loss.

Honorable Mentions: "If I Had Only Known" by Reba McEntire, "When I Get Where I'm Going," Brad Paisley and Dolly Parton, "If I Die Young" by The Band Perry, "There You'll Be" by Faith Hill, "You Should Be Here" by Cole Swindell, "What Hurts the Most" by Rascal Flatts, "If You Get There Before I Do" by Collin Raye, "If Tomorrow Never Comes" and "The Dance" by Garth Brooks, "Live Like You Were Dying" and "If You're Reading This" by Tim McGraw," If Heaven Wasn't So Far Away" by Justin Moore and "How Can I Help You Say Goodbye" by Patty Loveless

This story previously ran on Nov 14, 2017.

