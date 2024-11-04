24-Year-Old Man Fell To His Death While Watching New York Marathon

The New York Marathon became tainted with tragedy as one 24-year-old unnamed man fell through a third-story window. Watching the marathon on a fire escape, the man fell to his death in the Williamsburg neighborhood at around 12:30 p.m. on Sunday, November 3.

Videos by Wide Open Country

The police told the Daily Mail that the man fell while the runners were in Brooklyn, passing South 6th Street and Bedford Avenue. Authorities found the man unconscious and unresponsive and quickly transported him to the New York-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital. Unfortunately, the man was declared dead.

Investigations are currently taking place surrounding the man's fall, but police suspect that no foul play was involved. According to a man who spoke with the New York Post and frequented a bar in the neighborhood, the block where the man fell is typically quiet, and no one had gone in or out of the higher floors of the establishment.

A neighbor and witness, Johann Grimaldi, spoke to CBS News about the incident. "He was on the floor, laying on the floor," he said. "Lots of ambulances and lots of policemen came here. But we don't really know what happened." The man currently remains unnamed as his family was to be notified of his untimely death.

The New York Marathon

Approximately 50,000 people signed up for the New York Marathon 2024. On a very emotional day, Abdi Nageeye from the Netherlands was able to finally claim first place after three previous appearances. He finished the men's race in two hours, seven minutes, and 39 seconds.

"When I was finishing, the emotions weren't there in the moment, but I just couldn't believe that I was going to win it," he told The Associated Press. "I felt like I was dreaming. Most people didn't even expect me to be in the top five, but I know what I am capable of. This was my race today."

In an impressive New York Marathon debut, Sheila Chepkirui from Kenya was able to secure first place in the women's race. Her time was two hours, 24 minutes, and 35 seconds. "Winning means a lot to me. It means my training has been [going] well, and I'm really happy for the win," Chepkirui said during a press conference. "The last turn was really tough. I was still with Hellen. I told myself I had to push up at the finish line."