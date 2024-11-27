24-Year-Old Man Dies Hanging Christmas Lights Near High Voltage Line

A 24-year-old California man named Antonio Pascual Mateo was hanging Christmas lights on a roof on Thursday, November 21. At one moment, one of the Christmas lights he threw came in contact with a powerline, electrocuting Mateo. First responders attempted to resuscitate him, but he was pronounced dead.

The accident took place in Escondido, California, according to a Department of the Medical Examiner press release. "First unit arrived on scene and found a worker suspended in the air via a waist harness, it appeared that he had come in contact with some high-power tension lines," reads the press release.

"The decedent threw the lights over the powerline resulting in electrocution. 9-1-1 was activated," the press release continued. "Paramedics arrived on scene to find the decedent hanging upside down from a tree." According to the New York Post, first responders had to wait for San Diego Gas & Electric to cut off the power so that they could rescue Mateo.

"After recovering the decedent, paramedics initiated advanced cardiovascular life support and transported the decedent to the nearest local hospital," the press release concluded. "Despite aggressive resuscitative efforts, death was pronounced by the emergency department physician."

First responders pronounced Antonio Pascual Mateo dead more than an hour after his accidental electrocution. The Department of the Medical Examiner labeled his death as "high voltage electrocution."

A Tragic Accident

The incident shook Mateo's family and several electrician professionals around the country. Emelio Linares, owner of SD Light Guys and light installer talked to Fox 5 about Mateo's accident. He invited people to be extra careful when installing lights. "If you're ever in doubt when it comes to electrical, take a second, reassess," Linares said.

Another light installer, Jay Hobson, owner of The Holiday Lighters, recommended people not install Christmas lights while they are plugged in. "Organize your stuff. Taking your time is the best," he told the outlet.

Mateo's family set up a GoFundMe campaign to help cover his funeral arrangements. "He had so much to live, only 24 years old," Juan Pascual wrote. "He had been working on putting up Christmas lights around the tree". Pascual would describe Mateo as a man who "always took care of his mother and family."

"To late to save, forever young he will remain," Pascual concluded. "Christmas lights forever having a meaning to us, he will remain in our hearts for eternity."