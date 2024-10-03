24-Year-Old Dies From Plastic Surgery Complications After Finding Surgeon Online

Viviane Lira Monte wanted to have a few plastic surgery procedures done. Per The Sun, Monte found a plastic surgeon online and decided to go to Ceara, Brazil. She was set to receive liposuction, a breast reduction, and the fat removed from the liposuction was to be used for a lip graft. Over eight hours, Monte underwent six different procedures. Briefly, it appeared as though nothing had gone wrong.

Less than a month later, Monte's family had to rush her to a local hospital. She was experiencing agonizing pain, spending 22 days in the ICU before doctors discovered a major infection in her abdomen. Unfortunately, Monte passed away in the hospital due to heart failure. Local police deemed the death as "suspicious," and an investigation into the unidentified surgeon will be conducted.

Young Woman Dies From Multiple Plastic Surgery Procedures

"She vomited blood, recovered, but she was never stable. There was a lot of inflammation and infection because of the surgery. She couldn't breathe, but they still managed to reanimate her, and they got her intubated, but she just couldn't make it back," said Renan Santiago, Monte's husband. "We saw her die little by little. It was 22 days of suffering without good news. Every day, she talked to us with a very weak voice and difficulty breathing. She knew she was dying."

Santiago expressly laid blame on the surgeon for his wife's death. "She went to the surgeon just to do mammoplasty and lipo on her belly. But he persuaded her to do other things, saying she needed to do lipo on her arms and back as well," Santiago recalled.

"When she returned from the consultation, she said he would do more things because the doctor had made a better price and ensured that everything would work out. He saw that she was bad but went to Rio de Janeiro. He abandoned her and did not give her support." Allegedly, the plastic surgeon visited Monte hours before her passing. However, Santiago assured that the surgeon hadn't done nearly enough for his wife. When more details are revealed in this ongoing case, we at Wide Open Country will inform our readership accordingly.