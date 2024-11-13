23-Year-Old Man Vanishes After Taking Uber Home

Spencer Pease, 23, a California man, took an Uber on Sunday, November 10. He was heading to Auburn, Placer County from Santa Rosa. However, no one has seen Pease since, and the Placer County Sheriff's Office has asked the public to help in Pease's search. According to the sheriff's office, Pease is an "at-risk" missing man.

According to the Daily Mail, who spoke with Placer County Sherrif's Office, Pease was supposed to meet up with his family in Placer County. However, he never met up with them and they failed to reach Pease through any means. They then called the police and reported his disappearance.

Authorities confirmed to the outlet that the Uber driver did drop off Pease at the exact location he requested. However, they are currently investigating where he might've gone afterward. They have asked the community to help in finding Spencer Pease by posting his picture and description on social media.

Finding Spencer Pease

According to the Placer County Sheriff's Office, Pease is a 190 lbs man with a height of 5'10', blonde hair, and green eyes. They also described him as a "missing at-risk man." This sounded the alarms from several users who commented on Pease's disappearance.

"My concern is have they checked below bridge? Horrible to even think, but "at risk" is broad red flag," one user wrote. "There are several businesses near there, have you checked cameras to see if he was picked up on any and maybe it will give an idea of what direction he went?" another user said. A third one wrote: "Think I saw him at Valero this morning, by the statue of the miner he had blue sunglasses a navy blue windbreaker and a blue graffic tee on wearing long pants and had a black backpack."

That being said, an "at-risk" missing person is described broadly by California authorities. According to UCLA Police, an at-risk individual may include a victim of a crime, a person in need of medical attention, a person missing with no pattern of disappearing, a victim of parental abduction, or a person with mental impairments.