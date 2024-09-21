22-Year-Old Dying From Cancer Has The Wedding Of Her Dreams

A cancer diagnosis will, more often than not, profoundly affect the individual being diagnosed and their whole family. In the case of Skylar Bernstein (22), cancer was merely the catalyst for the most important day of her life: getting married to her boyfriend, Sam Wombough (22).

After receiving the diagnosis in question in 2023 - a diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, a type form of brain cancer -, Bernstein started receiving radiation treatment. This, however, fell short of working after finding out that the detected tumor was progressing. Not only that, but the effects of her treatment were wearing off.

Wombough reflects on Bernstein's diagnosis: "Her diagnosis has taken such a huge toll on her and on everyone." He added, however: "But she's still the kind of person who makes all of her nurses and doctors laugh." The couple met in Georgia in 2020 at Georgia Tech, with Wombough postponing his acceptance into law school to take care of Bernstein.

Getting Married in Georgia

After Bernstein graduated - she received a degree in civil engineering -, they received the news and decided to act on it. The couple didn't want to wait any longer, so they decided to marry.

"I've never wanted anything more in my entire life," Wombough told PEOPLE. Bernstein added: "I could never imagine my life without him."

However, they both knew that, given the circumstances, their planned dream wedding was simply not possible. That is when they encountered Wish Upon a Wedding. This non-profit provides weddings and vow renewals for free for couples in a situation similar to Bernstein and Wombough's.

With that tremendous help, Bernstein and Wombough got married on August 6, 2024. And they weren't alone: 50 guests joined them in Conley Creek, a venue in Blairsville, Georgia.

About her wedding, Bernstein said the following: "It was everything I could have dreamed of. It was perfect. And it was all done for us." And while Bernstein used a wheelchair and a walker during the ceremony, she had the strength to dance with Wombough. Lydia Leek, wedding planner, said this about the wedding: "I remember all of my weddings, but it'll definitely be one that I keep close to my heart."