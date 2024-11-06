21-Year-Old Suffers From Disease So Painful It's Called "Suicide Disease" — What Is It?

No one wants to be sick. I cannot think of a single disease that any person wants to have. However, some are definitely worse than others. Now there is a disease circulating that is so painful it is called "suicide disease." Sounds horrific right? A 21-year-old is opening up about his experience living with this horrible ailment.

What Is "Suicide Disease"?

When Charlie Moore described his disease as "muscle-ripping agony' I think I speak for just about everyone when I say, I hope I never experience that. Charlie was on track to have a very exciting life. According the the LADBible he got an apprenticeship with MTV and had just dropped out of college to move to London. He was on his way to bigger and better things when disaster struck.

It all started with muscle spasms and tension along his right side. However, it quickly escalated to that "muscle-ripping agony" that we referenced earlier. The pain became so extreme that Charlie had to give up his life abroad and move back with his family. Doctors continued to try and find the cause of Charlie's pain but he went undiagnosed for four years.

Finally, Charlie received a diagnosis of complex regional pain syndrome (CRPS). A person with this disease suffers debilitating pain, typically in one limb. However, this disease can spread to various parts of the body as well. The LADBible shares that symptoms of this disease include, "muscle spasms, difficulty sleeping, intense pain, and swelling in the affected area."

Why CRPS Is Referred To As The "Suicide Disease"

Charlie suffers from CRPS in various parts of his body. He claims that this "suicide disease" affects mainly his "right arm, right hand" however it also "spreads all the way up into my [Charlie's] shoulders, neck muscles and my head." The painful disease coined the term "suicide disease" because some who suffer from it also suffer from suicidal thoughts due to the immense pain.

Another daunting fact about this disease is that there currently is no cure for it. While doctors can help those who suffer from it to manage their symptoms, knowing there is no cure can be quite disheartening. Charlie's treatment involved nerve blockers, "which involves injecting medicine into the nerves to block pain signal - and physiotherapy."

While he was hoping for a better future and less pain, the treatments did little to aide him. Eventually, Charlie attempted suicide. However, now Charlie is receiving lots of support and donations. He is continuing with the nerve blocking therapy and is looking forward to "getting back on track" with his career. Best wishes to Charlie on his road to recovery and hopefully doctors and scientists will continue to learn how to beat this horrid disease.