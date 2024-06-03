2024 CMA Fest: Who's Hosting, List Of Performers, Schedule, And How To Watch

We're a few days away from 2024's CMA Fest! We've got our hosts, some of the marquee superstars headlining the event, and where you can tune in! Let's not waste any more time!

Who's Hosting The 2024 CMA Fest?

Per the official Country Music Association website, our hosts will be... — drumroll — ah, it's spoiled in the article's image! We've got the affable team of Jelly Roll and Ashley McBryde pulling host duties! I'll say it: you couldn't ask for a better pair to bring on what's sure to be an incredible concert experience!

We couldn't yee or haw harder if we tried! ? @AshleyMcBryde and @JellyRoll615 are hosting "CMA Fest," The Music Event of Summer - and trust us, it's one event you won't want to miss! Set your reminder to watch #CMAfest Tuesday, June 25 at 8/7c on @ABCNetwork! pic.twitter.com/yKMTNc0547 — CMA Country Music (@CountryMusic) June 3, 2024

...I'm going to ignore the opening line of "We couldn't yee or haw harder if we tried!" No I'm not, it has a, uh... "trying to appeal to our target demographic" energy to it.

What Performers Will Be At The 2024 CMA Fest?

The real question is: who won't be at this year's CMA Fest? It's a regular who's who of country superstars, but here's a shortlist of who you can expect. Lainey Wilson, Luke Bryan, Jelly Roll (of course), Tiera Kennedy, BoomTown Saints — and that's just the tip of the iceberg! For a comprehensive look into all the attending artists, click here!

The 2024 CMA Fest's Schedule

This one is a little more "complex" than you'd think! So, the actual in-person event runs from Thursday, June 6, through Sunday, June 9. If you're considering going yourself, know that there are free shows and activities. But also, you're gonna have to pay your way to experience some of the acts and experiences. Those details can be checked out here!

The three-hour concert special starring Jelly Roll and Ashley McBryde is a different story.

How To Watch The 2024 CMA Fest Concert Special

The actual concert special will air on Tuesday, June 25, on ABC (at 8 PM EST). It'll be available on Hulu the next day.

That's the short and sweet of it, really! This year's CMA Fest is shaping up to be one of the most iconic in the event's history! As a great X (formerly Twitter) account would say, "I reckon I'll see y'all down that ol' dusty trail! Yeehaw!"

(I hope I successfully made you cringe!)