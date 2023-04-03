2023 CMT Music Awards: The Best-Dressed Stars from Country Music's Star-Studded Event

Country music showed up at the 2023 CMT Music Awards in style as stars hit the red carpet in Austin, Texas, on Sunday before commencing the entirely fan-voted awards ceremony. Many of the biggest names of the night showed up solo (Carrie Underwood), while some of the cutest couples in Nashville (Kane and Katelyn Brown) were all smiles as they took the red carpet hand in hand. From the stunning red carpet looks to some noteworthy costume changes during the show, here are all of the best-dressed stars from the 2023 CMT Music Awards.

Shania Twain

There really isn't a red carpet that Shania Twain doesn't knock out of the park. The shoes, the red-and-black cutout gown and the red hair -- she looks like the fashion icon she is.

Lainey Wilson

The queen of bell-bottoms, Lainey Wilson always knows how to make a showstopping entrance. She was the epitome of boho chic in this red jumpsuit and killer hat. It was a big evening for the Yellowstone star, who took home wins for Female Video of the Year and Collaborative Video of the Year.

LeAnn Rimes

LeAnn Rimes showed up in style at the CMTs, where she was a presenter as well as part of the star-studded Lynyrd Skynyrd tribute. This see-through silver lace gown was simple but perfection, serving the singer from the red carpet to the stage for her presentation.

Kane and Katelyn Brown

And the cutest couple award for the evening goes to Video of the Year winners Kane Brown and his longtime love and wife, Katelyn. These two were absolutely beaming on the red carpet before Kane took the stage as co-host and looked incredibly sophisticated in these evening-inspired looks.

Shania Twain ... again

As a surprise to no one, Shania Twain slayed her 2023 CMT style. You can't mention her red carpet look without calling attention to this purple number she rocked during the actual ceremony: the over-the-knee boots, the purple color and skin-baring low-cut top. Shania really can do no wrong.

Carrie Underwood

There's a reason fans always go wild for Carrie Underwood on a red carpet: The superstar never fails to show up in style and really make an impression. This glitzy playsuit had many speculating if there was a special meaning behind the color choice, nodding to Underwood being the most nominated CMT artist in history. Either way, the all-sequin look with matching silver pumps was a showstopper only queen Carrie could pull off.

Carly Pearce

Carly Pearce always seems to slay her red carpet looks. She had a slew of incredible choices throughout the evening, but it's hard to top this stunning black gown from the red carpet. It's tasteful and elegant, but with some daring fun from the high slits on each side and the middle cutout. The diamonds around the neckline are simple but beautiful and perfectly complemented by the straps on her black pumps. Well done, Carly!

Madison Bailey

Outer Banks star Madison Bailey looked absolutely stunning in this canary yellow gown on the red carpet. She joined co-star Charles Esten onstage as a presenter for the evening, pulling off a color most only dream of. From the tasteful slit in the front to the soft, flowing skirt, this gown was an absolute standout of the evening.

Kelsea Ballerini

As co-host, Kelsea Ballerini had a closet full of incredible outfits she donned throughout the evening. While her red carpet look with new flame Chase Stokes was beautiful, this lavender jumpsuit needed a shout-out. The color and fit look amazing on her, and the bedazzled straps at the top add just the right amount of bling. In addition to that was the matching diamond bow holding her hair back. Chef's kiss.

Midland

The Midland men always seem to stand out on the red carpet. They each have their own look, but somehow they all complement each other perfectly. Mark Wystrach's unique silk shirt and medallion necklace make a statement next to Jess Carson's more subtle black jacket, shirt and cowboy hat. With Cameron Duddy's bomber jacket paired with the white hat, they really look phenomenal together.

