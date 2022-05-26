Darius Rucker, Ashley McBryde, Brett Eldredge, Cole Swindell, Mickey Guyton, Midland, Nelly and Tyler Hubbard will perform at Spotify's four-day showcase, Spotify House, at Blake Shelton's Ole Red in downtown Nashville. The event will kick off on Thursday, June 9 and run from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 a.m. daily (Thursday through Saturday) and on Sunday, June 12 from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Adam Doleac, Ashland Craft, Ashley Cooke, Bailey Zimmerman, Brantley Gilbert, BRELAND, Callista Clark, Carter Faith, Chase Wright, Conner Smith, Corey Kent, Dalton Dover, Danielle Bradbery, Dylan Scott, Georgia Webster, Hailey Whitters, Hannah Ellis, Ingrid Andress, Jelly Roll, Jordan Davis, Kameron Marlowe, Kidd G, Lainey Wilson, Lily Rose, MacKenzie Porter, Madeline Edwards, Meghan Patrick, Mitchell Tenpenny, Nate Smith, Nikki Lane, Niko Moon, Restless Road, Riley Green, Russell Dickerson, Ryan Hurd, Spencer Crandall, Steven Lee Olsen and Tiera Kennedy will also perform on the main stage.

All shows will be open to the public.

"So much has happened in Nashville since the last CMA Fest, and this includes the rise of some incredible talent and trends within country music. When we were building the line-up for our Spotify House at Ole Red this year, we knew we wanted to curate a group of artists that reflect the trends of our listeners," Mary Catherine Kinney, Lead, Strategic Music Partnerships, says. "The genre is growing, and fans will be able to experience the full scope of the genre under our roof. Between our initial line-up announcement today, and a few of the surprise guests we have to come, this is truly a setlist built by the listeners, and we can't wait to experience it all in person."

This year, Spotify will debut its Fresh Finds Stage, highlighting rising artists from the Fresh Country Finds playlist. Artists performing on the Fresh Finds Stage will be announced in the coming weeks.

