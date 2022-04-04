The 2022 Grammy Awards were jam-packed and full of nominees of all genres. Some of the biggest names in country music, along with many gifted songwriters, were honored with nominations for music's biggest night of the year. We had Thomas Rhett getting a nod for "Country Again," Kacey Musgraves getting nods for "Camera Roll," and many more alongside nominees like Justin Bieber, Billie Eilish, Lady Gaga, Taylor Swift, Lil Nas X, and Album of the Year winner Jon Batiste.

Here are all of the best-dressed country singers from the 64th annual Grammy Awards who showed up to celebrate at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

Carrie Underwood

Superstar Carrie Underwood brought home an award for Best Roots Gospel Album for My Savior. Underwood looks like a real-life Disney princess in this incredible gown. Go big or go home, right?

Chris Stapleton

Stapleton was a three-time Grammy winner for Best Country Solo Performance ("You Should Probably Leave"), Best Country Song (won as one of the co-writers of "Cold"), and Best Country Album of the Year (Starting Over). He showed up looking pretty suave on the red carpet with his wife Morgane, who also looked sharp in her black suit.

Brothers Osborne

Honestly, these two always show up dressed to impress. I've yet to see a red carpet that they didn't knock out of the park and the Grammys were no exception. After receiving two Grammy nominations, the brothers took home Best Country Duo/ Group Performance for "Younger Me." Let's all just take a moment for T.J.'s seriously cool gold suit.

Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd

Morris was nominated for Best Country Song for "Better Than We Found It" and the couple was also earned a nod for Best Duo Performance for "Chasing After You." As usual, they were one of the best-looking couples at the event in their perfectly complementary outfits. A+ to whoever their stylist is.

Jimmie Allen

Nominated for Best New Artist (which went to "Driver's License" singer Olivia Rodrigo) Jimmie Allen always shows up looking like a million bucks. How cool is this gold suit? And don't even get me started on those shoes...

Brandi Carlile

Brandi Carlile received nominations for Record of the Year and Song of the Year and gave a beautiful live performance for her fellow nominees during the ceremony. A statement jacket is always a good idea and is really making Carlile pop on the red carpet.

Kelsea Ballerini

Dare we say that Kelsea Ballerini is just one of the most stylish stars out there? She always nails her red carpet appearances and this black gown is no expectation. The bow, the neckline...it's all perfection.

Elle King

Nominated for Best Duo Performance with Miranda Lambert for "Drunk (And I Don't Wanna Go Home)," (Lambert also received a nod for Best Country Album for The Marfa Tapes), Elle King just looks seriously cool in this custom red suit. The Oscars were full of incredible red looks and I love that King brought the trend over to the Grammys. The matching red hat just makes this look even better.

Mickey Guyton

Nominated for Best Country Solo, Best Country Album, and Best Country Song, Mickey Guyton showed up to the Grammys ready to celebrate. A sparkly dress just feels like something you wear to a celebration and this ombré number looks extra festive on Guyton.

Yola

Nominated for Best American Roots Song and Best Americana Album, Yola showed up at the Grammys ready to make a statement. Not everyone can pull off a look this bold but it's really working for her. Loving all of the purple from her gown to her nails.

Walker Hayes

"Fancy Like" earned Hayes a nomination for Best Country Song and he showed up looking extra sharp. This blue suit is cut to perfection!

Jason Isbell and Amanda Shires

Best Country Solo Performance nominee Jason Isbell hit the red carpet looking extra suave with Amanda Shires. There's just something about black leather pants that will always make you look cool.

