Brandi Carlile, Allison Russell + Yola Earn 3 Americana Music Award Nominations Apiece

Brandi Carlile, Allison Russell and Yola received three nominations apiece --each in the Album of the Year, Song of the Year and Artist of the Year categories-- for the 2022 Americana Honors & Awards.
Nominees were revealed on Monday (May 16) at the National Museum of African American Music in Nashville. The Americana Honors & Awards will be held on Wed., Sept. 17 at the Ryman Auditorium. It's among the special events slated for AmericanaFest 2022: an annual gathering that showcases a variety of music, from country beyond the mainstream to bluegrass, blues, folk and rootsy rock 'n' roll.
Expect more announcements, from performers and presenters to recipients of the Americana Music Association's lifetime achievement awards, between now and mid-September.
The full list of nominees follows. Notice that all five Album of the Year candidates, Robert Plant and Alison Krauss' sophomore coed effort included, highlight the work of women.
Album of the Year
In These Silent Days, Brandi Carlile [Produced by Dave Cobb and Shooter Jennings]
Outside Child, Allison Russell [Produced by Dan Knobler]
Raise the Roof, Robert Plant & Alison Krauss [Produced by T Bone Burnett]
A Southern Gothic, Adia Victoria [Produced by Mason Hickman and Adia Victoria, Executive Produced by T Bone Burnett]
Stand For Myself, Yola [Produced by Dan Auerbach]
Artist of the Year
Brandi Carlile
Jason Isbell
Allison Russell
Billy Strings
Yola
Emerging Act of the Year
Sierra Ferrell
Neal Francis
Brittney Spencer
Adia Victoria
Morgan Wade
Song of the Year
"Canola Fields," James McMurtry [Written by James McMurtry]
"Diamond Studded Shoes," Yola [Written by Dan Auerbach, Natalie Hemby, Aaron Lee Tasjan, and Yola]
"Juanita," Sturgill Simpson feat. Willie Nelson [Written by Sturgill Simpson]
"Persephone," Allison Russell [Written by Jeremy Lindsay and Allison Russell]
"Right On Time," Brandi Carlile [Written by Brandi Carlile, Dave Cobb, Phil Hanseroth, and Tim Hanseroth]
Duo/Group of the Year
Big Thief
Los Lobos
The Mavericks
Robert Plant & Alison Krauss
The War and Treaty
Instrumentalist of the Year
Ethan Ballinger
Brian Farrow
Larissa Maestro
Shelby Means
Justin Moses
READ MORE: Alex Miller Developed His Own Voice For Debut Album 'Miller Time': 'It's Coming From the Heart'
Related Videos
Enjoy all things country?
Don't miss a story! Sign up for daily stories delivered to your inbox.