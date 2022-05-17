Brandi Carlile, Allison Russell + Yola Earn 3 Americana Music Award Nominations Apiece

Brandi Carlile, Allison Russell and Yola received three nominations apiece --each in the Album of the Year, Song of the Year and Artist of the Year categories-- for the 2022 Americana Honors & Awards.

Nominees were revealed on Monday (May 16) at the National Museum of African American Music in Nashville. The Americana Honors & Awards will be held on Wed., Sept. 17 at the Ryman Auditorium. It's among the special events slated for AmericanaFest 2022: an annual gathering that showcases a variety of music, from country beyond the mainstream to bluegrass, blues, folk and rootsy rock 'n' roll.

Expect more announcements, from performers and presenters to recipients of the Americana Music Association's lifetime achievement awards, between now and mid-September.

The full list of nominees follows. Notice that all five Album of the Year candidates, Robert Plant and Alison Krauss' sophomore coed effort included, highlight the work of women.

Album of the Year

In These Silent Days, Brandi Carlile [Produced by Dave Cobb and Shooter Jennings]

Outside Child, Allison Russell [Produced by Dan Knobler]

Raise the Roof, Robert Plant & Alison Krauss [Produced by T Bone Burnett]

A Southern Gothic, Adia Victoria [Produced by Mason Hickman and Adia Victoria, Executive Produced by T Bone Burnett]

Stand For Myself, Yola [Produced by Dan Auerbach]

Artist of the Year

Brandi Carlile

Jason Isbell

Allison Russell

Billy Strings

Yola

Emerging Act of the Year

Sierra Ferrell

Neal Francis

Brittney Spencer

Adia Victoria

Morgan Wade

Song of the Year

"Canola Fields," James McMurtry [Written by James McMurtry]

"Diamond Studded Shoes," Yola [Written by Dan Auerbach, Natalie Hemby, Aaron Lee Tasjan, and Yola]

"Juanita," Sturgill Simpson feat. Willie Nelson [Written by Sturgill Simpson]

"Persephone," Allison Russell [Written by Jeremy Lindsay and Allison Russell]

"Right On Time," Brandi Carlile [Written by Brandi Carlile, Dave Cobb, Phil Hanseroth, and Tim Hanseroth]

Duo/Group of the Year

Big Thief

Los Lobos

The Mavericks

Robert Plant & Alison Krauss

The War and Treaty

Instrumentalist of the Year

Ethan Ballinger

Brian Farrow

Larissa Maestro

Shelby Means

Justin Moses

