Blake Shelton + More Win Fan-Voted 2020 American Music Awards

Several country stars added to their trophy cases on Sunday night (Nov. 22) at the 2020 American Music Awards (AMAs).
A little over a month after Blake Shelton championed fan-voted prizes at the 2020 CMT Awards, his Fully Loaded: God's Country edged out Luke Combs' What You See is What You Get and Morgan Wallen's If You Know Me for another fan-voted award, Favorite Album-- Country.
Fans showered award show regulars Dan + Shay with three wins: two in country categories (Favorite Duo or Group and Favorite Song), plus they shared the hip-hop and pop-centric Collaboration of the Year prize with Justin Bieber for team-up "10,000 Hours." For Favorite Song-- Country, Dan + Shay and Bieber edged out Maren Morris' The Bones" and the Shelton and Gwen Stefani duet "Nobody But You."
Morris won Favorite Female Artist-- Country Honors, with fans picking perennial CMA nominations snub Kane Brown as Favorite Male Artist-- Country.
As usual, country singer-songwriter turned pop megastar Taylor Swift won multiple major awards: Favorite Music Video for "Cardigan," Favorite Female Artist-- Pop/Rock and the main prize of the night, Artist of the Year.
Country Categories
Favorite Male Artist Country
Kane Brown-- WINNER
Luke Combs
Morgan Wallen
Favorite Female Artist Country
Gabby Barrett
Miranda Lambert
Maren Morris-- WINNER
Favorite Duo or Group Country
Dan + Shay-- WINNER
Florida Georgia Line
Old Dominion
Favorite Album Country
Luke Combs, What You See is What You Get
Blake Shelton, Fully Loaded: God's Country-- WINNER
Morgan Wallen, If I Know Me
Favorite Song Country
Dan + Shay with Justin Bieber, "10,000 Hours"-- WINNER
Maren Morris, "The Bones"
Blake Shelton (Duet With Gwen Stefani), "Nobody But You"
Other Categories Featuring Country-Adjacent Winners
Artist of the Year
Justin Bieber
Post Malone
Roddy Ricch
Taylor Swift-- WINNER
The Weeknd
Collaboration of the Year
Cardi B feat. Megan Thee Stallion, "WAP"
DaBaby feat. Roddy Ricch, "Rockstar"
Dan + Shay with Justin Bieber, "10,000 Hours"-- WINNER
Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande, "Rain on Me"
Megan Thee Stallion feat. Beyoncé, "Savage Remix"
Favorite Music Video
Doja Cat, "Say So"
Future feat. Drake, "Life is Good"
Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande, "Rain on Me"
Taylor Swift, "Cardigan"-- WINNER
The Weeknd, "Blinding Lights"
Favorite Female Artist Pop/Rock
Dua Lipa
Lady Gaga
Taylor Swift-- WINNER
