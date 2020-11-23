Music

Blake Shelton + More Win Fan-Voted 2020 American Music Awards

Singer Blake Shelton speaks in the press room after winning single of the year award for "God's Country" at the 53rd annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Several country stars added to their trophy cases on Sunday night (Nov. 22) at the 2020 American Music Awards (AMAs).

A little over a month after Blake Shelton championed fan-voted prizes at the 2020 CMT Awards, his Fully Loaded: God's Country edged out Luke Combs' What You See is What You Get and Morgan Wallen's If You Know Me for another fan-voted award, Favorite Album-- Country.

Fans showered award show regulars Dan + Shay with three wins: two in country categories (Favorite Duo or Group and Favorite Song), plus they shared the hip-hop and pop-centric Collaboration of the Year prize with Justin Bieber for team-up "10,000 Hours." For Favorite Song-- Country, Dan + Shay and Bieber edged out Maren Morris' The Bones" and the Shelton and Gwen Stefani duet "Nobody But You."

Morris won Favorite Female Artist-- Country Honors, with fans picking perennial CMA nominations snub Kane Brown as Favorite Male Artist-- Country.

As usual, country singer-songwriter turned pop megastar Taylor Swift won multiple major awards: Favorite Music Video for "Cardigan," Favorite Female Artist-- Pop/Rock and the main prize of the night, Artist of the Year.

Country Categories

Favorite Male Artist Country

Kane Brown-- WINNER
Luke Combs
Morgan Wallen

Favorite Female Artist Country

Gabby Barrett
Miranda Lambert
Maren Morris-- WINNER

Favorite Duo or Group Country

Dan + Shay-- WINNER
Florida Georgia Line
Old Dominion

Favorite Album Country

Luke Combs, What You See is What You Get
Blake Shelton, Fully Loaded: God's Country-- WINNER
Morgan Wallen, If I Know Me

Favorite Song Country

Dan + Shay with Justin Bieber, "10,000 Hours"-- WINNER
Maren Morris, "The Bones"
Blake Shelton (Duet With Gwen Stefani), "Nobody But You"

Other Categories Featuring Country-Adjacent Winners

Artist of the Year

Justin Bieber
Post Malone
Roddy Ricch
Taylor Swift-- WINNER
The Weeknd

Collaboration of the Year

Cardi B feat. Megan Thee Stallion, "WAP"
DaBaby feat. Roddy Ricch, "Rockstar"
Dan + Shay with Justin Bieber, "10,000 Hours"-- WINNER
Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande, "Rain on Me"
Megan Thee Stallion feat. Beyoncé, "Savage Remix"

Favorite Music Video

Doja Cat, "Say So"
Future feat. Drake, "Life is Good"
Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande, "Rain on Me"
Taylor Swift, "Cardigan"-- WINNER
The Weeknd, "Blinding Lights"

Favorite Female Artist Pop/Rock

Dua Lipa
Lady Gaga
Taylor Swift-- WINNER

