Blake Shelton + More Win Fan-Voted 2020 American Music Awards

Several country stars added to their trophy cases on Sunday night (Nov. 22) at the 2020 American Music Awards (AMAs).

A little over a month after Blake Shelton championed fan-voted prizes at the 2020 CMT Awards, his Fully Loaded: God's Country edged out Luke Combs' What You See is What You Get and Morgan Wallen's If You Know Me for another fan-voted award, Favorite Album-- Country.

Fans showered award show regulars Dan + Shay with three wins: two in country categories (Favorite Duo or Group and Favorite Song), plus they shared the hip-hop and pop-centric Collaboration of the Year prize with Justin Bieber for team-up "10,000 Hours." For Favorite Song-- Country, Dan + Shay and Bieber edged out Maren Morris' The Bones" and the Shelton and Gwen Stefani duet "Nobody But You."

Morris won Favorite Female Artist-- Country Honors, with fans picking perennial CMA nominations snub Kane Brown as Favorite Male Artist-- Country.

As usual, country singer-songwriter turned pop megastar Taylor Swift won multiple major awards: Favorite Music Video for "Cardigan," Favorite Female Artist-- Pop/Rock and the main prize of the night, Artist of the Year.

Country Categories

Favorite Male Artist Country

Kane Brown-- WINNER

Luke Combs

Morgan Wallen

Favorite Female Artist Country

Gabby Barrett

Miranda Lambert

Maren Morris-- WINNER

Favorite Duo or Group Country

Dan + Shay-- WINNER

Florida Georgia Line

Old Dominion

Favorite Album Country

Luke Combs, What You See is What You Get

Blake Shelton, Fully Loaded: God's Country-- WINNER

Morgan Wallen, If I Know Me

Favorite Song Country

Dan + Shay with Justin Bieber, "10,000 Hours"-- WINNER

Maren Morris, "The Bones"

Blake Shelton (Duet With Gwen Stefani), "Nobody But You"

Other Categories Featuring Country-Adjacent Winners

Artist of the Year

Justin Bieber

Post Malone

Roddy Ricch

Taylor Swift-- WINNER

The Weeknd

Collaboration of the Year

Cardi B feat. Megan Thee Stallion, "WAP"

DaBaby feat. Roddy Ricch, "Rockstar"

Dan + Shay with Justin Bieber, "10,000 Hours"-- WINNER

Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande, "Rain on Me"

Megan Thee Stallion feat. Beyoncé, "Savage Remix"

Favorite Music Video

Doja Cat, "Say So"

Future feat. Drake, "Life is Good"

Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande, "Rain on Me"

Taylor Swift, "Cardigan"-- WINNER

The Weeknd, "Blinding Lights"

Favorite Female Artist Pop/Rock

Dua Lipa

Lady Gaga

Taylor Swift-- WINNER

