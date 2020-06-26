Willie Nelson to Host 4th of July Picnic as Livestream Concert This Year

Willie Nelson's 4th of July Picnic Concert has been a summer concert staple for the better part the last five decades. This year will look a little different. The country's legend's 2020 4th of July Picnic will be held online as a livestream concert. The concert special will also include archival footage of memorable moments throughout the history of the Picnic and interviews with the artists who've been a part of the iconic celebration.

Nelson and his Family Band will perform from Pedernales Studio's, located near his Luck Ranch in Spicewood, Texas. Other artists will perform from home. Performing artists include Sheryl Crow, Ziggy Marley, Margo Price, Steve Earle and Kurt Vile, Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real, and Particle Kid.

The concert will stream on Saturday, July 4, beginning at 3:30 pm CST.

Tickets are $35 ahead of the event and $45 day-of-show and can be purchased here.

One dollar from each ticket sold will support The Luck Reunion Fund, managed by the Austin Community Foundation, directly benefiting five designated organizations: All Together ATX, Six Square, Health Alliance for Austin Musicians, SIMS Foundation, and Central Texas Foodbank. Budweiser, Michelob Ultra and Karbach Love Street will also be matching donations.

Read More: Hear One of Merle Haggard's Final Collaborations With Willie Nelson and Kris Kristofferson

Nelson will release his next album, First Rose of Spring, on July 3. He'll also release a new memoir, Me and Sister Bobbie, co-written with this sister and bandmate Bobbie Nelson, in September.

Willie's 4th of July Picnic Lineup:

Asleep At The Wheel

Charley Crockett

Devon Gilfillian

John Doe

Johnny Bush

Kinky Friedman

Kurt Vile

Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real

Lyle Lovett

Margo Price

Matthew Houck (Phosphorescent)

The McCrary Sisters

Particle Kid

Randy Rogers & Wade Bowen

Ray Wylie Hubbard

Robert Earl Keen

Shakey Graves

Sheryl Crow

Steve Earle

The Peterson Brothers

Vincent Neil Emerson